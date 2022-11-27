...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of westerly winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
70 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and central Laramie County. This includes
the cities of Laramie and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MST today until 5 AM MST Monday. The strongest
winds in the Cheyenne area are expected this evening into the
overnight hours.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A Laramie resident walking a dog make their way across the footbridge over Spring Creek on their way to LaPrele Park.
Complaints about off-leash dogs in local parks and neighborhoods may be a familiar story to Laramie residents.
While the city does have leash laws on the books, enforcing them can be a challenge because of low staffing numbers among officers, Animal Control Officer Teresa Bingham told Laramie City Council during a work session last week.
Each year, animal control responds to between 1,000 and 1,600 calls, while also running the Laramie Animal Shelter, Bingham said.
City ordinance states that owners must keep their pets on a leash under 10 feet long, unless in a designated off-leash area.
While animal control does respond to complaints about off-leash dogs, it spends less time patrolling for out of control animals because of low staff numbers and a need to care for the animals in the shelter, Bingham said.
In 2016 the office was subject to across-the-board budget cuts that resulted in the loss of one position and a reduction of operating hours.
“Our abilities to do all these tasks has been crunched down to the minimum to be productive and focus on what we can do,” Bingham said.
Keeping dogs off-leash could result in a variety of negative scenarios, such as conflicts between the dog and another dog, person or wild animal, she said. There also have been instances where dogs get lost or friendly dogs injure older people by knocking them down.
City Manager Janine Jordan said the problem is more frequent in the fall and summer, when people are outside more and the population increases with the influx of students moving in.
When animal control does enforce leash laws, officers try to make the action more about education than punishment, Bingham said.
“We rely heavily on educating the public and working with warnings to give people the opportunity to change their behavior,” she said.
Bingham also noted that the law applies not just to dogs in parks, but also to other animals, such as cats, who wander away from home in neighborhoods.
City council and staff members agreed that allocating more money to animal control could be a solution to staffing issues, though it was unclear whether or not this would be possible in the budget.
The group also considered increasing signage educating people on leash laws and providing pet owners with more off-leash areas to exercise their pets in.
One potential area that could include a fenced in off-leash area is a new park planned for a property in Grand View Heights through a donation from Rotary Club of Laramie.
Moving forward, the city could continue to explore these ideas to reduce situations with unruly animals, Mayor Paul Weaver said.