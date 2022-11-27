LaPrele Park/Spring Creek

A Laramie resident walking a dog make their way across the footbridge over Spring Creek on their way to LaPrele Park.

Complaints about off-leash dogs in local parks and neighborhoods may be a familiar story to Laramie residents.

While the city does have leash laws on the books, enforcing them can be a challenge because of low staffing numbers among officers, Animal Control Officer Teresa Bingham told Laramie City Council during a work session last week.

