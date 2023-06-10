A new museum in Tremonton, Utah honors the meticulous work of a Laramie craftsman.

The museum honors the late Jim Wear, a harness maker who brought a high level of art and skill to his work, according to his longtime friend, Cheyenne resident Tom Harrower.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus