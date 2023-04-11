Mullen Fire-retardant drop-file

An air tanker drops fire retardant on Oct. 1, 2020, on the large Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest about 30 miles west/southwest of Laramie. The fire began on Sept. 17, 2020, in the Savage Run Wilderness and grew to 176,878 acres mostly to the north, east and southeast throughout the rest of the year before being 97% contained in January 2021.

 National Forest Service/Courtesy via InciWeb

BUFFALO — A federal lawsuit that seeks to prevent the U.S. Forest Service from dropping aerial fire retardant into U.S. waterways could endanger residents’ lives and property, according to a Johnson County commissioner.

Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics filed the lawsuit in Montana U.S. District Court in October last year. The suit accuses the Forest Service of violating the Clean Water Act, which prohibits the discharge of pollutants into U.S. waterways without a permit. The suit claims that fire retardant has been inadvertently dropped on or made its way into protected waterways, causing irreparable harm.

