Rental housing aid

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created by Congress to help tenants struggling to keep up with rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program launched in Wyoming under the Department of Family Services in the spring of 2021.

 Laramie Boomerang/file

CASPER — A range of expanded legal services offered by Legal Aid of Wyoming intended to help renters weather the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will now be available through September.

Wyoming’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), overseen by the Department of Family Services, is best known for helping struggling tenants pay rent and other housing-related expenses, like utilities costs.

