Bill would allow early processing of absentee ballots
A bill that would allow election officials to begin processing absentee ballots before 7 p.m. on Election Day is heading to the House floor.
House Bill 52, “Timeline to Prepare and Process Absentee Ballots,” was approved Wednesday by the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.
After a record number of absentee ballots were cast in the 2020 election, county clerks approached the committee with a request to make the process move more smoothly. That's because, as Sublette County Clerk Mary Lankford told the committee, more and more people are moving toward absentee voting.
County optional real estate tax bill fails in House
House Bill 35, the “County Optional Real Estate Tax," failed to receive the necessary votes to move forward on the House floor, on Wednesday morning.
The tally was 40 against, 19 for, among all House members.
The bill would have allowed counties to implement a local, optional 1% tax on real estate sales.
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said she was opposed to the proposal. She called it an unequal tax.
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, spoke in favor of the legislation. He said it would help Teton County recoup revenue to ease housing shortages in the northwestern part of the state.
House OKs bill on honorable discharges for vaccination refusers
House Bill 82, “Military Discharge and Benefits,” has been approved for introduction. The outcome was 55 in favor, 4 against, in the vote Wednesday among all members of the state House of Representatives.
Co-sponsored by Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, HB 82 would allow Wyoming veterans who are discharged solely for refusing a COVID-19 vaccination to be considered honorably discharged. Wilson spoke in favor of the measure on the House floor.
While it is within the purview of the commander-in-chief, President Joe Biden, to require vaccinations, it is not something she supports, Wilson said.
Website provides up-to-date info
Wyoming residents are encouraged to use the Wyoming Legislature’s website to track legislation and participate in policymaking during the 2022 budget session.
The web address is wyoleg.gov and is continually updated as each bill moves through the legislative process.
A variety of resources are available on the site, including legislation and amendments sponsored by legislative committees and individual members. The text of each bill is posted on the Legislature’s website as soon as the legislation is assigned a bill number.
The status for bills in the House and Senate can be tracked via the legislative website by clicking on the “View and Track Legislation” link on the homepage. In addition, residents can find information about how their legislators voted by clicking on the “Votes” tab on each individual bill page. The results are posted after each roll call vote is taken on the House and Senate Floor.
Information regarding the dates and times of standing committee meetings and House and Senate daily floor schedules are also available. Calendars of floor proceedings in the Senate and House are posted in the late afternoon for the next day’s activities, which include the legislation under consideration and the general order of business. You can also sign up to receive the committee notices and floor calendars electronically through the Legislature’s email subscription service.
The public can watch live and archived video of House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings on the Legislature’s YouTube channel. Users can access videos by clicking the YouTube icon on the Legislature’s Website, or by searching “Wyoming Legislature” on YouTube.
The website also provides a variety of ways for residents to contact their elected officials, including contact information for legislators and the “Online Hotline,” which allows the public to recommend support for or opposition to a piece of legislation and leave a comment regarding a bill.
For more information on the Legislative website or to report technical problems, contact the Legislative Service Office at 307-777-7881.
— Wyoming Tribune Eagle