House rejects Senate amendments to redistricting plan
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives voted 46-11 Monday not to concur with the Senate's changes to the redistricting plan.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, asked representatives to give the Joint Conference Committee a chance to negotiate the changes after 11 amendments were approved. Not only was he concerned with the new 60-30 map in House Bill 100, but there were areas now at the low end of the standard 5% deviation.
"It's fair to say the version passed by the other body has some significant issues," he said, "certainly for my county, with a plan that was never looked at."
The original version of HB 100 contained a plan that would increase the House to 62 members and the Senate to 31. That plan came after months of work by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee, co-chaired by Zwonitzer and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.
Zwonitzer said county clerks reached out to legislators to share their concern for the newly modified bill, which he hoped to clean up at their request.
The Conference Committee was scheduled to convene Monday afternoon to begin efforts to find a compromise.
Bill to make meth use while pregnant a felony dies
CHEYENNE — A bill that would have made it a felony offense to use methamphetamine while pregnant has died.
House Bill 85, “Child endangering-controlled substance use while pregnant,” received a 17-8 vote against passage Monday in the Senate Committee of the Whole.
The bill stated that no person, while pregnant, “shall knowingly consume methamphetamine or a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II that is a narcotic drug,” and was aimed at fixing a loophole in current law, according to its sponsor, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton.
“It is illegal to possess methamphetamine, it is illegal to use methamphetamine, but it was interpreted to happen that it is not illegal to ingest methamphetamine while you are pregnant,” Oakley said on the House floor on Feb. 25.
“I do believe that is something that should be prohibited conduct. This simply gets our laws in line with what we believe they should be,” she continued.
On Monday afternoon, Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said the legislation was designed to protect the baby. He said that a first offense would allow for treatment opportunities for the mother, but that subsequent controlled substance usage would result in a felony punishment. Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said Oakley amended her own bill to allow for counseling before punishment.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said that when legislation like HB 85 becomes law, it actually discourages women from receiving prenatal care when suffering from addiction, endangering the lives of both women and babies.
“They need to be treated. They don’t need to be made criminals,” Bouchard said. “If we make them felons, if we even hint at making them felons, it will cause more harm.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he understood the temptation to say that women who take serious drugs while pregnant are doing harm to their babies, and that such behavior should be dealt with as a serious criminal issue.
“But the practitioners out in the real world … are saying that by making it criminal, you create such a fear that the prospective mother does not get any treatment, and that makes the situation a good deal worse,” Scott said.
— Wyoming Tribune Eagle