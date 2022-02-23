...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind chills 25
to 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite
in as little as 5 minutes. Hypothermia can also set in quickly
if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens.
&&
JACKSON (WNE) — A bill to give Wyoming counties the ability to institute real estate transfer taxes failed an introduction vote 19-40 last week in the state House of Representatives.
Democrats in the chamber, including two from Teton County who have pushed for the measure, are outnumbered 7 to 51.
During a budget session like this year’s legislative session, a non-budget bill can be introduced in the Wyoming House or Senate only by a two-thirds majority vote.
Following the county’s record-setting $2.93 billion in real estate sales in 2021, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said the bill was his No. 1 priority going into the session.
All three Teton County representatives voted in favor of the bill, which would allow counties to consider a 1% tax for any value in a sale above $1.5 million if voters approved the measure.
This past December was the first year the joint Revenue Committee advanced the bill.
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, introduced the bill, and this is his fifth year lobbying for it.
“We have such a severe disconnect in the capacity to provide housing for the workforce, we need to generate significant revenue,” Schwartz said. “We need tens of millions of dollars on a yearly basis to have any impact on the situation.”