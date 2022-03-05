...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie and the surrounding valley...North Laramie
Range...northern Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility
from blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE — A bill that would have banned the release of mugshots until an offender was convicted failed to be considered by the House of Representatives by deadline.
House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the release of mugshots unless convicted,” received an introductory vote of 48-11 in the House and a 5-4 vote in committee, but was not heard by a Feb. 25 deadline by the Committee of the Whole.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs had said that in his community, there are three electronic media outlets that share booking photos first thing in the morning, and it is “arguably the biggest source of traffic for the websites” and the photos are often shared over and over, for “no newsworthy reason.” The legislation would have made it possible for law enforcement to share photos for public safety reasons.
Military discharge bill moves forward
CHEYENNE — A bill that would allow for Wyoming military members who are discharged solely based on refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered honorably discharged passed on second reading in the Senate Friday.
House Bill 82, “Military discharge and benefits,” is sponsored by Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne. She said in testimony before the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee Feb. 22 that she began considering sponsoring the legislation after President Joe Biden announced that he would be requiring COVID vaccines for federal employees, including the military, last September.
“There was a quote from the Army spokesman lieutenant colonel in the Army Times that ... ‘refusal could result in court martial’,” Wilson said. “We are not in charge of what the federal government does, but we can affect what happens in Wyoming.”
The bill, she said, is not directed at whether anyone supports vaccines but solely seeks to restore benefits to Wyoming veterans that could be revoked if a discharge was deemed punitive based solely on vaccine refusal.
The bill will be heard one more time in the Senate.