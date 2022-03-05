Mugshot bill misses deadline

CHEYENNE — A bill that would have banned the release of mugshots until an offender was convicted failed to be considered by the House of Representatives by deadline.

House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the release of mugshots unless convicted,” received an introductory vote of 48-11 in the House and a 5-4 vote in committee, but was not heard by a Feb. 25 deadline by the Committee of the Whole.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs had said that in his community, there are three electronic media outlets that share booking photos first thing in the morning, and it is “arguably the biggest source of traffic for the websites” and the photos are often shared over and over, for “no newsworthy reason.” The legislation would have made it possible for law enforcement to share photos for public safety reasons. 

Military discharge bill moves forward

CHEYENNE — A bill that would allow for Wyoming military members who are discharged solely based on refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered honorably discharged passed on second reading in the Senate Friday.

House Bill 82, “Military discharge and benefits,” is sponsored by Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne. She said in testimony before the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee Feb. 22 that she began considering sponsoring the legislation after President Joe Biden announced that he would be requiring COVID vaccines for federal employees, including the military, last September.

“There was a quote from the Army spokesman lieutenant colonel in the Army Times that ... ‘refusal could result in court martial’,” Wilson said. “We are not in charge of what the federal government does, but we can affect what happens in Wyoming.”

The bill, she said, is not directed at whether anyone supports vaccines but solely seeks to restore benefits to Wyoming veterans that could be revoked if a discharge was deemed punitive based solely on vaccine refusal.

The bill will be heard one more time in the Senate.

— Wyoming Tribune Eagle

