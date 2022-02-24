...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and the Western Nebraska Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming senators voted 21-8 Tuesday on third reading to pass a bill that would invest in K-3 reading assessments and intervention programs.
The bill heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The Joint Education Interim Committee sponsored Senate File 32 in hopes of addressing literacy rates across the state, as well as supporting students with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia. While there were debates as to whether the legislation would be an overreach by state government in local districts’ ability to solve literacy struggles, it was approved to see if it will have an impact on testing scores.
The most important segments of the bill require specific screeners and reading assessments to be used by school districts; parents to be notified when reading difficulties are discovered in a student; and appropriations set aside for professional development in teachers.
“This is a step,” Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “This bill represents a small step in trying to work on this problem.”
Virtual votes to be allowed in both chambers
CHEYENNE — Elected officials will be able to vote virtually after rule changes were approved Tuesday in both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Under the new rules, virtual roll call and votes will be allowed for a “personal health or public health reason,” House Speaker Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told legislators Tuesday. The changes will only affect legislators and not members of the public participating in public comment during committee meetings.
Three members of the House were out Monday and Tuesday. No details were given on why beyond that they were out for family or personal illness reasons.
“If you are too sick to be on the screen, then you are just excused,” Barlow said. “We are not trying to compel anyone to participate when they are (sick), but want to provide the opportunity to participate, if they are so inclined.”
The reason for the rule change, Barlow continued, is that the 20-day budget session is short.
“We get two readings, two readings as a body to make a difference,” Barlow said, adding that the crossover day for legislation is coming. “We’ve got a week to do the work that you brought, committee bills and individual bills.”
The House voted 53-4 with three excused in favor of the change. The Senate adopted a similar rule with minimal discussion in a 27-2 vote, with one excused.