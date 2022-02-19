Discriminatory abortions bill passes introduction
The House voted 46-14 to approve the introduction of House Bill 149, "Human Life Equality-Prohibiting Discriminatory Abortions," sponsored by Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, Friday.
The bill, he said, would prohibit abortions based on selective reasons or disabilities.
"This bill helps families. It helps society," Romero-Martinez said, continuing that the legislation would protect an unborn child from being aborted on the basis of "sex, race, color, national origin or ancestry."
"It is happening," Romero-Martinez said. "You see sex-selective abortions, where a pre-born child is aborted just because the child is a woman, because it is of mixed race, because it is a boy. This bill helps to fix that."
House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, spoke against the measure.
"This bill defines a disability as including a fatal fetal anomaly, which is defined as imminent death in utero or within three months of birth, making it a crime for a family to choose an abortion to prevent a fetus or baby from suffering," Connolly said.
The bill also would interfere with the way patients and physicians communicate about decisions regarding a pregnant woman's health, she said.
Senate introduces chemical abortion ban bill
The Wyoming Legislature Senate introduced and referred a bill prohibiting chemical abortion drugs for abortions to the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, introduced Senate File 83 to the chamber on Friday morning, which passed 25-4. He asked for the support of his fellow senators and spoke specifically to his stakeholders.
"The last thing that I will say is to the pro-life community in Wyoming, and to the pro-life organizations in Wyoming," he said. "This is the bill that you asked me to bring forward. It is now on the floor of the Senate. You asked for a vote. We will now vote on the bill, and I've kept my word."
It states, "Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no person shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion."
This does not apply to contraception, natural miscarriage, or treatment to protect a woman from an imminent peril that endangers her life. But any physician or other person who violates the legislation would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine not to exceed $9,000, or both. The woman who the abortion is performed or attempted on cannot be criminally prosecuted.
Ban on mugshot sharing moves forward
A bill that would ban the release of mugshots until an offender is convicted made it off the House floor and into committee Thursday.
House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the Release of Mugshots Unless Convicted,” received a 48-11 introductory vote and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
“Sharing mugshots has grown more widely through electronic media,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs. “This gratuitous shaming is done for clicks and views and publicity. … There is no newsworthy reason to share these mugshots.”
In his community, Banks said, there are three electronic media outlets that share booking photos first thing in the morning, and it is “arguably the biggest source of traffic for the websites,” and the photos are often shared over and over.
The bill does provide the opportunity for release of mugshots when there is a legitimate law enforcement reason, including if an individual is a threat to others or to public safety.
Runoff election bill fails to advance
A House joint resolution that would have allowed for runoff elections following the primary election failed to move off the House floor Thursday.
House Joint Resolution 3, “Runoff Elections-Constitutional Amendment,” would have created a constitutional amendment to amend the time and process for holding holding primary elections in May so that subsequent runoff elections could be held as necessary.
Resolution co-sponsor Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said that in the years that he’s been a representative, he’s put 29,000 miles on his vehicle to, in part, hear from his constituents regarding election laws and procedures. What he has heard, he said, is that people want more of a voice in who represents them.
“Quite frankly, Wyoming is a super majority Republican state, and when we have our primaries, the person that generally wins that primary is the person that will go on to represent that party in the general (election),” Neiman said. “And, by and large, they will have a dominance in that election.”
He said people who lead the primaries in a fairly large field sometimes garner less than half the vote. The constitutional amendment, tied to another bill, would have required the time necessary to allow for a runoff election, if needed.
Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, spoke against the measure, saying that it was intended to fix a problem that did not exist. In a 30-29 vote, the measure failed to get a two-thirds vote necessary to make it to committee.
Senate votes down 2 COVID-19 vaccine mandate prohibition bills
The Wyoming Senate failed to pass two bills relating to COVID-19 vaccinations for introduction Thursday morning.
Senate File 88 would have prohibited discrimination based on a person's COVID-19 or messenger RNA vaccination status. It provided criminal and civil penalties of not less than $5,000, or imprisonment for a period of up to five years. Any violator also could have had a civil cause of action brought against them for compensatory damages.
"What this bill does is says, 'You can't ask, and I don't have to tell,'" bill sponsor Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, told fellow lawmakers.
The bill failed introduction in a split vote, 15-15.
Another piece of legislation brought forward by sponsor Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, was Senate File 94. Not only did it prohibit the creation of COVID-19 vaccination mandates by public entities and public servants, it also included penalties such as termination from employment, ineligibility for retirement benefits and risk of cause of action in a lawsuit.
James said it would also enforce a constitutional agreement between corporations and the state. The bill died on a 23-7 introduction vote.
— Wyoming Tribune Eagle