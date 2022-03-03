Transgender athletes ban passes state Senate
CHEYENNE — Without discussion, Senate File 51, “Fairness in women’s sports,” passed on third reading Wednesday in a 24-5 vote.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, was introduced in hopes of “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” In committee and on the floor, the bill has been debated by legislators and members of the public. Early in the legislative session, newly appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he considers transgender identities a symptom of societal issues, and he spoke this week in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
But opponents have said it could have negative affects on an already marginalized population. Lifelong Wyoming resident and University of Wyoming student Hannah Crockett told legislators in committee that a close friend who came out as transgender during their first year of college in 2020 and died by suicide last September.
“My friend is no longer here,” Crockett said. “They cannot be the one to tell you about their struggle with being transgender at UW and in Wyoming. So, I’m here to do it.”
She shared an article with the Senate Education Committee that her peer wrote before their death, citing 30% of transgender women, 42% of nonbinary people and 50% of transgender men attempting death by suicide in their lifetime. Kramer encouraged legislators to provide opportunities and spaces for transgender individuals to participate in a supportive, loving and growing community.
SF 51 will now head to the House for debate.
House passes bill to create new child endangering felony
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives has passed a bill that would create a new child endangering felony for women who knowingly consume methamphetamine or controlled substances while pregnant.
House Bill 85 was considered on third reading Tuesday afternoon, and passed 43-16.
As written, any person who violated the law would be guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years, a fine of not more $5,000, or both.
But under an amendment approved on second reading, for the first offense, the court would initially order probation, an Addiction Severity Index assessment and an American Society of Addiction Medicine placement evaluation. Appropriate treatment would be pursued, and the court may enter a deferred sentence, if applicable.
"The reality is that we can use, and we can expect, to demand compliance and have that accountability," bill sponsor Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, said.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Legislators honor fallen Marine, Rylee McCollum
CHEYENNE — Wyoming native and fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was honored by legislators at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.
Lawmakers were joined by McCollum’s family, friends and Gov. Mark Gordon to pay tribute. The 20-year-old Marine was among more than 170 people killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt during the evacuation outside of the Kabul airport.
“On Aug. 26, 2021, at 20 years of age, while standing guard at that airport to provide safe passage for those in need, Lance Cpl. McCollum was among 13 U.S. servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives so others might live,” House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, read aloud from the resolution.
McCollum spent his youth just outside of Jackson, in Bondurant, where his family still resides. His wife, Jiennah Crayton, gave birth to their daughter just three weeks after his death. The family has received an outpouring of support from communities across the state and nation and from social media since this summer.
On the House floor, resolutions were read, poems were cried through and the family was gifted with a flag flown above the Wyoming Capitol throughout the day.
“Riley was a patriot. Riley was Wyoming through and through,” his father, Jim McCollum, told legislators. “He knew he wanted to be a Marine from the time he was 3 years old … And he did exactly what he wanted to do. He was exactly where he wanted to be, and we’ve learned in the aftermath he was with who he wanted to be with, and died doing something greater than himself.”