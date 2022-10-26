Voting, the state budget and health care were some of the top issues discussed by candidates for the Wyoming legislature last Thursday during a forum held at Albany County Public Library.
The candidates are:
Senate District 9:
Chris Rothfuss, Democrat
Diana Seabeck, Republican
House District 13:
- Ken Chestek, Democrat
- Wayne Pinch, Republican
House District 45:
- Karlee Provenza, Democrat
House District 46:
- Ocean Andrew, Republican
- Merav Ben-David, Democrat
Andrew did not participate in the debate. House District 14 candidates spoke during a previous forum.
Health care
Rothfuss, Ben-David and Chestek said that one of their top priorities in office would be to work toward Medicaid expansion.
“I think it would have the most significant effect on people in Wyoming,” Rothfuss said.
Seabeck said she would like to sponsor a bill that would encourage transparency in the negotiations hospitals make with drug and insurance companies for rates. Mental health and substance abuse issues are also important to her, she said.
Chestek, Ben-David, Provenza and Rothfuss said they believe that people should be able to make their own health care decisions, and that whether or not someone gets an abortion should not be the business of the legislature.
Ben-David added that instead of banning things, the government should look toward solutions that make abortion a nonissue, such as sex and birth control education and minimizing instances of rape and incest.
Rothfuss and Provenza said the way to respect all beliefs about abortion is to allow people to make their own choice.
Pinch said he supports the right to choose at least in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“What blows my mind is the extreme right holds the sanctity of life in such a way, and then completely reverses it in other ways,” Pinch said.
Seabeck said she believes human life comes from a creator and that it was proper to put the matter of abortion legislation back into state rather than federal jurisdiction.
“The fact that she’s carrying that child doesn’t give her a superseding right over that child,” Seabeck said of pregnant women.
Education
Chestek, Pinch, Provenza, Rothfuss and Ben-David said books shouldn’t be banned.
Chestek said that allowing different books is a form of education, while banning them is a form of indoctrination.
“Critical race theory is actually something we should all learn,” Chestek said. “We become better people. We should all be learning about those things that are in banned books.”
Ben-David said that parents should be responsible for making sure their kids are reading appropriate books, not the government.
Seabeck said that not all books are educational and pornography shouldn’t be in a library.
“We hardly have a culture that’s friendly to childhood,” Seabeck said. “That’s not a banned book, it means that taxpayers don’t pay for pornography.”
Ben-David, Pinch, Provenza, Rothfuss and Chestek said the Wyoming Education Association suing the Wyoming Legislature was a valid way to seek more funding for education.
The WEA filed the lawsuit in August, claiming the legislature was failing to follow state constitutional requirements to provide enough money for education.
Chestek said the lawsuit was justified because the WEA already tried other avenues to get adequate funding. Provenza said the legislature should dip into its multi-billion dollar savings account to help fund education when needed.
“It would go a long way to solve the problem if we knew where the money was coming from and where the money was going,” Pinch said.
Seabeck said the lawsuit was inappropriate and that the state has many different sectors to serve.
Budget
Each of the candidates had ideas on how to improve the state’s budget.
Ben-David said diversification is key, and that the legislature should consider the way sales tax revenue hurts low-income families.
“Instead of relying on extraction fees, let's have a manufacturing base here that can have some economic activity that we can tax,” Chestek said.
Pinch said he would not ever support an income tax, but that he was excited about new nuclear energy projects in the state.
He added that the state should consider tenant taxes, tolls or charging more for parks and monuments.
“I think there’s a way to extract money out of people who just rent here for a short time period and then leave,” Pinch said. “I think we live in a wonderful state with clean water and air, and it's worth a lot to everybody else.”
Sebeck said the state should look for potential revisions to the budget, and that it should foster small businesses and entrepreneurship while avoiding an income tax.
“I think the world will be dependent on fossil fuels to some degree for a long long time,” she said. “Fossil fuels have given us the standard of living that we have. We should appreciate them.”
Rothfuss said it will take political courage to solve the state’s budget problems and move away from a reliance on fossil fuels. He said a significant portion of state revenue comes from severance taxes, which were very unpopular when passed.
“At the end of the day, how do we make the math work?” Rothfuss said. “We need real solutions.”
Provenza said the state should ask corporations to pay their fair share of taxes, which would provide a more steady revenue stream than the fossil fuel industry.
Elections
Provenza, Rothfuss, Seabeck, Ben-David and Chestek said they would be in favor of open primaries, which would allow residents to vote for any candidate in the primaries, regardless of political party.
“Parties stop being a part of the government, because they’re not supposed to be a part of the government,” Rothfuss said. “They’re clubs.”
Pinch said he is not in favor of crossover voting, which is when people change parties to vote for specific candidates in the primary election.
“There’s something fundamentally wrong with changing coats in August to manipulate someone else’s ability to field candidates,” he said.
Ben-David and Chestek said they support ranked-choice voting, while Seabeck said she does not.
“I really despise the partisanship and the division and the toxicity of our political discourse,” Chestek said. “That I think is exacerbated by the fact that there are really only two parties that really have a chance at winning anything.”