Wyoming State Capitol Building

The Wyoming State Capitol Building on Feb. 26, 2020, in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CODY — A proposed change to Wyoming Legislature per diem rates is advancing to the 2023 general session, although it remains to be seen whether a pay increase for legislators will follow suit.

During a meeting of the Legislature’s Management Council Oct. 24, a bill increasing legislators’ per diem — a daily allowance to cover the expenses associated with serving — from $109 to $155 was forwarded on a 7-2 vote by the council.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus