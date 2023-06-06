Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

 Edwin Verin

SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s Telecommunications Act is set to expire in 2025, and legislators have begun work on potential amendments or a replacement bill.

The act was originally passed in 1995 and has gone through several rounds of amendments, though none have been notable since at least 2015.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus