CHEYENNE — After four weeks of compromise, Wyoming lawmakers concluded a busy and eventful 2022 budget session at the end of last week.
The 2023-24 biennium budget was one of the most frugal seen in a decade, and American Rescue Plan funding was appropriated for constituent support and saved for the future at the governor’s request. Legislators at the last minute finalized a redistricting map, adding two seats to the House and one to the Senate.
“In reality, each day, if you look at it in a microscope, it’s pretty painful. But overall, we’ve accomplished a great deal,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. “Notably, I think both the House and the Senate came together and have prepared a budget that meets the needs of the people and looks to solve some of those challenges that people are experiencing. We’re seeing some increased compensation and some projects that will help increase the economy and jobs.”
Other legislators shared the same sentiment, and said it was one of the least contentious budget debates between the two chambers. Nearly $2.8 billion was approved in spending for the next two years, with efforts to minimize any adjustments from the previous budget. Some said this was a significant responsibility to work through, because of the more than $1 billion the state received in additional funding from the federal government for appropriation.
But Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, said it was interdependent in keeping general fund dollars from being spent. She said it was possible also because of the consistent cost cutting state leadership had taken part in over the last few budget sessions.
“I think it was a complementary process that we went through,” she said. “And I was pleased with the initial budget that the governor sent. I think that was very reasonable and kept us within our means.”
Gov. Mark Gordon shared similar sentiments, and sent a letter to Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton addressing Senate File 1.
“I would like to thank the Legislature for passing a budget that reflects that same approach, including a shared desire to maintain funding for education and avoid any further cuts to the state entities that made big reductions last year,” he stated. “This is a clean, transparent budget that was achieved by adopting an approach of mutual respect as the chambers worked through any disagreements. Other states can look to Wyoming for a lesson in how to conduct cordial budget negotiations.”
Although he approved in the majority, and was grateful to see the market adjustment for state employee salaries included, he still enacted his line-item veto power on certain sections. Many of his oppositions were to controlling executive branch power and salary limitations, rather than expenditures. But the Senate voted to override five of his vetoes, and the House overrode four Friday.
American Rescue Plan
The governor made adjustments to Senate File 66, as well, which appropriated $431 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the next two years.
He wanted to save funding and cut expenditures partially in health care, water development projects and recreation. Legislators did not veto these strikes in the bill’s language, but rather efforts to give the executive branch more control.
Even with direction from the governor, legislators said the struggle of deciding how to appropriate the funding was understanding the balance of one-time funding and how to have a lasting impact.
“It’s one-time money,” said Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson. “The hardest part about it was if you stood up with a program with that one-time money, well, then the second year comes and you have to figure out how to keep that funding going. And so, we were trying to watch out for that and not get ourselves in too deep.”
One of the project forfeitures due to this kind of debate between the two chambers was addressing the housing crisis in Wyoming. Not only did Gierau fight for a solution in the Senate, but Newsome was hoping for one in the House. Both represent resort communities in the northwestern part of the state, and said it has been a challenge for those in the workforce to afford houses.
“ARPA funding is a one-time deal, and building a house is a one-time deal,” Newsome said.
She hopes to further work on the issue in the interim and help provide infrastructure to private developers and a more reasonable cost through subsidizing. The Legislature could then require they agree to a commitment that their homes will be in the affordable and attainable category. But the representative said she still believes there was an opportunity with the American Rescue Plan dollars not taken up by either chamber, which was rejected in an amendment for $21 million to go toward the issue that she brought forward.
“Many comments on the floor were that’s a drop in the bucket of what needs to happen,” she said. “Well, every bucket is filled with many drops, so we need to look at how we can incrementally help this along. And the federal government has some ongoing federal funds for housing that we could access.”
Even with housing not addressed by the bill, there were other issues legislators made sure to support across the state. Funding was allocated for mental health services and a suicide hotline, food insecurity, hospitals, water projects, outdoor recreation, workforce programs and more. There is also nearly half a billion dollars left for future use, which the legislative and executive branch leadership agreed should be saved for a rainy day.
“It’s been a team effort, a Wyoming effort, if you will, between the executive and legislative branch, and between the Senate and the House, as well,” said House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.
Committee and constituent legislation
Appropriations weren’t the only thing legislators worked to compromise on. More than 180 bills were filed for the 2022 budget session, and debates were had on topics spanning from critical race theory to insurance benefits.
Of the bills filed, nearly 120 of them were enrolled by both bodies. Key pieces of legislation were passed to collect data from the juvenile justice system; invest in kindergarten to third grade reading assessments and intervention; ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned; address harassment concerns in the Wyoming Guard and authorize further protections for Second Amendment rights.
Lawmakers who sponsored successful bills said they were excited to see their efforts come to fruition. That is regardless of whether these proposals went through joint committees made up House and Senate members alike or took place by lobbying on the floor.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, saw his K-3 reading assessment and intervention bill signed into law Friday, and he said he was happy to see a system put in place to support students with reading disabilities. He also helped develop education legislation in committee for increasing cash reserves, addressing truancy and absenteeism, and creating the new Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship.
“This is the first step in a marathon. We’ve got a long way to go to get what we’re looking for,” he said. “But this was a monumental achievement to get this particular bill throughout the session.”
Although there was a significant number of bills passed during the session outside of the budget, some were still unable to make it through the process. Bills banning critical race theory from being taught in public schools, prohibiting chemical abortions, removing female transgender athletes from public school athletics and encouraging transparency died, many before they could even make it out of committee on third reading.
“That’s kind of the beauty of the process of having a short session,” Brown said. “It really does make the top priorities rise to the top, and makes us have that discussion on what is a priority to the state of Wyoming in a budget session.”
Other legislators who sponsored the bills said they were disappointed, and wondered why leadership did not push them through to the floor. Barlow had a considerable number die on his side of the Legislature, and he said the two-thirds introductory vote is the gatekeeper, and so is the body. While they weren’t passed, he doesn’t believe it is the end of hearing topics that received pushback in the committee hearings.
“Most issues come back until there’s some resolution or exhaustion,” he said. “And the resolution may not be in Wyoming, and may be with the federal courts.”
Looking ahead
Other lawmakers agreed there were many issues not resolved during this session, which left an opening for consideration in the general session next year.
Newsome said it often takes two to three sessions for a bill or topic to gain traction, and with a short budget session, patience is needed.
“I respect the process,” she said. “And I’m not one that likes to mess with a process I think has worked for hundreds of years.”
Members said the annual interim legislation drafting period that will occur in the fall is a good space to explore and discuss missed opportunities from this past session. The Management Council will decide in the next month what those will be based on public testimony and requests toward the end of the 2022 budget session.
Some legislators already had ideas formed.
On the Judiciary Committee, Nethercott said there was a great interest in trespassing. She said there was a bill presented in the last session on how the state handles use of public lands, which intersects with private lands. Concerns were also brought on what kind of laws should be in place or are already established that are associated with drones.
Outside of the committee she chaired, she said attention was put on pharmacy benefit managers, which the state will need to navigate with local pharmacies allegedly experiencing financial disparities in competition with larger chains.
“Now, we’ll also see some work on the changing energy and utility markets, as we see the shifting from fossil fuels into greener energy,” she said. “Understanding how that affects Wyoming’s place in the fossil fuel economy as an energy producer, and how that affects the grid.”