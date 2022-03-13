CHEYENNE — The state Senate approved eight motions to override Gov. Mark Gordon’s vetoes on the budget and American Rescue Plan appropriations, with the House of Representatives adopting six of those Friday evening.
Although senators quickly worked through the line-item vetoes and had no debate in their chamber, representatives discussed the reach of the executive branch and separation of powers before the final vote. Many of the appropriations struck by the governor to keep the budget frugal were allowed, but language setting deadlines and stipulations for spending were kept by the bodies.
Earlier this week, Gordon received Senate File 1, which contained one of the smallest general government appropriations approved in a decade. The 2023-24 biennium budget was $2.8 billion in total, following the $2.7 recommended by Gordon closely. He made 10 adjustments that were sent back to the chambers for consideration.
The other bill impacted by line-item vetoes was Senate File 66, which focused on American Rescue Plan appropriations. It came out of the Joint Appropriations Committee after the interim with nearly $360 million in funding for projects across the state, and was approved and sent to the governor at $431 million. Gordon struck 12 parts of the bill, removing or changing funding for items such as crisis beds and stabilization services, water development and children’s museums.
General government appropriations
The first veto overridden by both bodies with two-thirds votes was a change to the state treasurer’s portion of the bill. The Legislature added in a footnote that except for performance compensation authorized, no funds could be expended to increase the compensation of the State Treasurer’s Office investment employees throughout the biennium.
“Without this in place, the investment side ... could raise their base pay significantly,” Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, said.
Gordon wanted to remove this portion of the bill, and wrote in his letter to Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, that it raised separation-of-powers issues by specifically controlling and capping the annual salary for a specific classification of executive branch employees. Nonetheless, the Senate voted to override the veto, 27-1, and the House adopted it after reconsideration, 52-6.
The same concern was brought up in a footnote under the Wyoming Retirement System section. No investment employees in the agency could receive a raise unless it was authorized under performance compensation. Senators voted 26-1 to override the veto, and representatives backed the approval.
“We weren’t convinced that they needed it, either, and so we denied them,” Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said.
Further limitations and reviews on salary increases for judicial branch positions and executive branch state positions in the Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Transportation, and boards and commissions were set in Section 310 of SF 1. Legislators argued it was necessary because if they let go of the control, they would never get it back.
“My concerns with this budget language are only expanding,” the governor stated in opposition. “The intent of this section is something that is already done. My designees to review proposed salary increases are the directors of the Departments of Administration and Information and Budget. They review the proposed salary increases to make sure they do not create systemic inequities and that the agency has adequate funds in their budgets.”
The final override in the appropriations bill was a veto in capital construction, specifically a $1 million acoustics study and implementation of remedies for the Capitol and committee rooms. Gordon said such expenses should have been in a standalone bill. By striking the language, it would not have saved $1 million, it simply changed the direction of the spending.
However, the Senate voted to override, 28-2, and the House adopted it, 41-17.
Vetoes lawmakers did not choose to oppose addressed cash-based budgeting, keeping the Wyoming Education Trust Fund earnings for innovative educational opportunities, the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality.
American Rescue Plan appropriations
Out of the 12 line-item vetoes enacted by Gordon, the Legislature only overrode two. None of them involved restoring funding the governor decided to strike from the American Rescue Plan appropriations previously approved by legislators. He adjusted and cut funding for broadband, water and sewer projects, children’s museums and health care services.
But the ones representatives debated before adopting the Senate overrides involved the power the governor would have to spend funds freely.
The first affected $50 million for discretionary health response, which the Legislature went to further clarify. It directly states in the bill, “This appropriation to the governor’s office is for the purposes of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Gordon said this portion of the bill was unnecessary because there are hundreds of pages of guidance from the federal government constraining the uses of these funds. He wanted to remove the language to make it easier to respond to any emerging issues with the appropriation to his office.
“If we let the governor strike the language standard, that appropriation could be used by the governor’s office at his discretion,” Larsen said. “We felt that there ought to be those sideboards for addressing public health emergencies that needed to remain.”
Senators voted to override the veto first, 25-2, and the House supported them, 52-6.
The last change lawmakers rejected was deleting the expiration of authorization for Gordon’s spending power with American Rescue Plan appropriations on March 26.
“The restrictions in this section run contrary to our ongoing partnership to responsibly spend federal COVID-19 relief funding,” the governor said in his letter. “These dates restrict my authority to expend funds on emergency programs, and take away flexibility and adaptability, which is especially important, given the ongoing economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Now is not the time for the Legislature to tie the hands of the Executive to respond to the needs of our citizens.”
But representatives such as Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said they were concerned the governor would have free rein over spending $71 million this next year.
They wanted to keep a balance of power when it came to appropriations, which drove the majority of vetoes on the last day of the 2022 budget session.