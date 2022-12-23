Wyoming State Capitol

Lights shine around the Wyoming State Capitol on Jan. 20, 2022, in downtown Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle file

CASPER — In the upcoming legislative session, state lawmakers will again take up a slate of bills that aim to reform Wyoming’s elections and campaigns.

Some of the bills will be reruns of legislation that popped up in the past. Others, like one that would hone regulations around federal PACs, have come about as the result of new information that emerged in this year’s midterm elections.

