...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
After taking a pause in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lemonade Day is back in Laramie on Saturday throughout town.
During the inaugural year in 2019, the event began with 22 lemonade stands with 48 young entrepreneurs, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Laramie.
Lemonade Day, which helps empower today’s youth to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, is a free and fun experiential learning program teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand.
The main objective of Lemonade Day is to enable youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society — business leaders, social advocates, volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.
Each child who registers receives a backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook that teaches them the lessons of Lemonade Day. The lessons include creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors and giving back to the community. Along the way, they acquire skills in setting goals, problem solving and gain self-esteem critical for future success.
They keep all the money they make, and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.
The following are scheduled lemonade stands that will be operated by the young business managers:
Downtown and surrounding residential area
Emmett’s Lemonade Stand, 107 E. Ivinson Ave.
Paradise Pearls, 115 E. Ivinson Ave.
JJ’s Lemons, 206 S. Second St.
Peyton’s Tiki Lemonade, 306 S. Second St.
Once Upon A Lemonade Stand, 308 Second St.
Martin Farmer Co., 306 S. Third St.
The Sour Pour, 352 N. Third St.
Samtastic Lemonade, 554 N. Third St.
JK’s Lemonade, 769 N. Ninth St.
Freshly Squeezed, 270 N. Ninth St.
Northeast zone
Amazing Mo’s & Stones Lemonade, intersection of 22nd Street and E. Harney Street.
Squeezed in Laradise, intersection of N. 23rd Street and E. Reynolds Street.