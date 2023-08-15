The Heart Strong lemonade stand on Grand Avenue celebrates strong individuals who have had heart surgeries during National Lemonade Day on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. In addition to selling lemonade and baked goods, the stand had a plaque where patrons could add names of heartstrong people in their lives. Wearing the duck outfit is Finnegan Grimes.
Bob Sopr adds ice to a glass of lemonade held by Oliver Sopr, the salesperson at The Lemonaders on Snowy Range Road on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. The Sopr stand offered hand-squeezed lemonade. Oliver, age 10, participated in his second year of National Lemonade Day and said his location, at the Sinclair Laramie station, was steady all day. In addition to selling lemonade, he collected donations for Albany County School District 1 students who could not afford lunch but did not fall within the guidelines for free lunches. For more about the multiple lemonade stands around town devoted to good causes in the community, see Wednesday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang.
Carol Ryczek/Laramie Boomerang
