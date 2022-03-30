After a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie’s central Fourth of July tradition is slated to return this summer.
The city of Laramie and Rocky Mountain Power are collaborating to host the 30th iteration of the Freedom has a Birthday event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Park on July 4.
“I look forward to a fun, enjoyable day in the park with lots of free kids activities with food court and retail vendor booths,” said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager.
Though much of the event will look like years past, some aspects have been slightly reimagined.
The Laramie municipal band will perform from 10 a.m. to noon at the band shell, with 10-12 local bands performing on additional stages from noon-4p.m. Local bands could include Danno from Wyo, The Boogie Woogers and The Coveralls.
While this year will do away with the Children’s Parade because of a lack of popularity, the east side of the park will be full of free activities for kids, including inflatables, water balls, quad bungees and an obstacle course.
The event also will include a food court with about 11 vendors and 75 informational and retail booths.
In past years, about 10,000 people have attended the nation’s local “birthday party,” Feezer said, and he expects similar numbers this year.