Wyoming Free Fishing Day is June 5. That means both residents and nonresidents alike can fish for free without a license. There’s no need to wait for the free day, though. Grab the fishing license and dust off the tackle box; the fishing season is off and running.
With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of the summer season, this holiday weekend has the possibility of thundershowers, so keep an eye to the sky, especially in the afternoons. It’s a great time to get out to toss a line, but conditions could turn soggy in some areas.
Steve Gale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Biologist for the Laramie region, said the fishing has been slow starting due to the chilly May, but with warmer temperatures ahead, the angling should really pick up.
“We’re seeing the action pick up,” Gale said. “Once the weather cooperates, the angling should really take off.”
Laramie Plains Lakes
Across the Laramie Basin, the fishing is going well, although the catching has been slow due to the cooler temperatures. The Plains Lakes are generally shallow, high production lakes where it is not uncommon to lose fish over the winter. The good news — very good news — is that no lake or reservoir experienced a winter kill. This marks the sixth winter in a row where fish at all the basin lakes made it through the winter.
If you’re looking to hook a nice Snake River cutthroat, toss a line at Meebour or Gelatt. While both lakes are popular for catching rainbow trout, cutthroats have been stocked over the last three years with some already getting in the 17-inch and larger size.
Cutthroats have also been stocked at Alsop Lake and, according to Gale, that fishery is doing especially well now. Winter kill knocked the fishery down about six years ago but it has rebounded.
“Alsop has been a shining star this spring,” Gale said. “Anglers can expect to catch both cutthroats and rainbows measuring 24 inches and over.”
Twin Buttes is also fishing well this spring for both rainbow and cutthroats. It is also an excellent option in the fall when the brown trout are more active and closer to shore. This lake produced the most Master Angler awards for trout of any Laramie Region water. That means there are some big fish. Most impressive were two rainbows making the Master Angler list measuring 26 inches. The typical length of a rainbow trout is 16 inches.
If kokanee salmon is more to your liking, head to Lake Hattie, although the best angling for that species is in the fall when they come closer to shore. The overall catch rate for trout at Lake Hattie is on the low side, but Gale said they hope to improve that in the future.
Diamond Lake
If you’re looking to get away from the crowds and willing to drive a little farther to get there, head to Diamond Lake, 31 miles northwest of Laramie and two miles north of Interstate 80 off the Cooper Cover exit (Exit 279).
The fishery was revived in 2016 after being decimated by drought conditions. Improvements and water agreements bode well for the lake where brook, cutthroat, and rainbow trout have been stocked. Rainbow trout were stocked the first couple years to provide a catchable species until the brook and cutthroat trout gained some size and increased in numbers. The result was somewhat abnormally high catch rates initially as anglers hauled in rainbows. On the other hand, if they caught a big fish, it was often a cutthroat. While the number of fish being caught now is lower than initially due to the reduction in the number of rainbow trout, anglers can be rewarded with some really nice cutthroats and even some larger rainbows.
Medicine Bow Mountains
The huge Mullen Fire that burned 176,000 acres, primarily in the Medicine Bow National Forest, could impact fisheries. Gale said the biggest concern is with the upper reaches of the North Platte River and the Douglas Creek watersheds.
“We’ll be conducting extra surveys in those areas to assess the fire’s impact on the fisheries,” Gale said. “Increased sedimentation is the main concern.”
While the fire was also near Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir, Gale said he doesn’t expect the fisheries to be impacted at either body of water.
Upper North Platte and Encampment rivers
The Upper North Platte could be impacted by the Mullen Fire. Time will tell as more than one agency will be monitoring water quality and the potential increase in sedimentation into the rivers and creeks.
The Encampment River continues as a Blue Ribbon fishery, unaffected by the fire since it is in the Sierra Madre Mountains.
Pole Mountain
For those looking for a bit of adventure, head for the hidden beaver ponds across Pole Mountain. As last year, the annual stocking this year will be done by Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel instead of an army of volunteers due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We’ll still get them stocked,” Gale said. “It’s a great area to explore. You might find a pond that has brook trout more than a foot long, while another one might have smaller fish but with a high catch rate.”
Laramie River
The Laramie River is running high, but will ease soon. The runoff this year has been fairly mild due to the cooler weather slowing things down. The Laramie River offers an excellent wild brown trout fishery going right through town.
The fish are bigger in the stretch through Monolith Ranch and on into town, but they more numerous and a bit smaller in the upstream reaches near Jelm. Generally, expect to catch fish in the 14-16 inch range.
Habitat improvements near Jelm, initiated in 2020, continue this year. When fishing this area in 2021, there could be cloudy and turbid water on days when heavy equipment work is going on in the channel. Access to upstream portions of the fishing easement could also be closed at times.
“The good news with this improvement is that the fishery should be greatly improved once the work is completed,” Gale said.
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
If landing a big trout is your goal, head to Wheatland Reservoir No 3. Rainbow and brown trout measuring more than 24 inches are common. This large reservoir also has walleye with anglers out on boats commonly catching their limit. There are also rainbows, cutthroat and even tiger trout, which is a hybrid of the brown and brook trout.
The water level is lower this year but the boat ramp is still accessible.
Bump Sullivan Reservoir
For those looking for a change of pace with a warm water fishery, Gale recommends heading to Bump Sullivan Reservoir, located 15 miles south of Torrington. Habitat improvements and stocking has been underway there for a number of years. The result is a really healthy black crappie fishery, mostly in the southern lobe of the reservoir.
While the reservoir lacks a boat launch, small hand-launched watercraft such as canoes, are excellent options for getting from the parking area on the northern lobe to all those fish in the southern section.