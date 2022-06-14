...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Northern Converse County, central and northern Carbon
county, Albany county lower elevations. This includes but is
not limited to Douglas, Laramie, Shirley Basin, Muddy Gap, and
Rawlins.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
1 of 3
Rocky Mountain Power workers assess the damage of a broken utility pole located on Lewis Street between 3rd and 4th streets. The repairs should be completed by around 6 p.m. Tuesday with some customers seeing a return of power earlier.
Rocky Mountain Power workers assess the damage of a broken utility pole located on Lewis Street between 3rd and 4th streets. The repairs should be completed by around 6 p.m. Tuesday with some customers seeing a return of power earlier.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Treating it as a four-way stop, cars make their way through the intersection of Grand Avenue and 4th Street on Tuesday morning. A power outage left the traffic signals inoperable.
Greg Johnson/Boomerang
A truck and SUV crashed in the intersection of 4th Street and Grand Avenue on Tuesday morning. At the time, the traffic signals at the intersection were without power. Nobody was hurt.
A construction crew working on the 3rd Street project caught a communications line on a loader, which broke the utility pole and caused a power outage affecting much of downtown Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
Initial reports from the company were that more than 2,500 customers were without power when the construction mishap happened at about 7:15 a.m. By 9, more than 1,600 customers remained without power.
As of 10 a.m., a company update estimated 1,100 customers were still impacted with power expected to be restored to all by 3 p.m.
Some businesses around the downtown area delayed opening because of the outage, but some had a return to power by about 9:30 a.m., said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Employees at the Albany County Courthouse reported the building briefly lost power, but not for long enough to disrupt operations.
Rocky Mountain Power workers are refeeding as many customers as possible to restore their power temporarily, said Michaela Haroldson, a company utility worker at the site. Repairs to the utility pole should be completed around 6 p.m., at which point workers will put customers back on their main power feeds.
This process will require rolling power outages throughout the area until about 8 p.m., Haroldson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.