A construction crew working on the 3rd Street project caught a communications line on a loader, which broke the utility pole and caused a power outage affecting much of downtown Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain Power. 

Initial reports from the company were that more than 2,500 customers were without power when the construction mishap happened at about 7:15 a.m. By 9, more than 1,600 customers remained without power.

As of 10 a.m., a company update estimated 1,100 customers were still impacted with power expected to be restored to all by 3 p.m.

Some businesses around the downtown area delayed opening because of the outage, but some had a return to power by about 9:30 a.m., said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.

Employees at the Albany County Courthouse reported the building briefly lost power, but not for long enough to disrupt operations. 

Rocky Mountain Power workers are refeeding as many customers as possible to restore their power temporarily, said Michaela Haroldson, a company utility worker at the site. Repairs to the utility pole should be completed around 6 p.m., at which point workers will put customers back on their main power feeds. 

This process will require rolling power outages throughout the area until about 8 p.m., Haroldson said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

