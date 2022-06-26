As election season gains steam in Wyoming, local voters and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community want their voices to be heard.
They seek increased representation in elections at every level of government, and they want political leaders to pass legislation to guarantee nondiscrimination in housing, school and work. These voters say the first step comes with being taken into consideration, because there can be devastating impacts otherwise.
Wyoming is one of 13 states the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute reported as having a population with below 3.7% of people who self-identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The state is ranked by human rights organizations as having one of the lowest levels of basic equality or protective policies. It also has three openly LGBTQ+ legislators, one who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“A lot of people who would pass legislation that hurts the queer community do it because they don’t understand the direct personal impact that it has on queer people,” said Hanna Crockett, co-primary chairperson of the Queer Community Coalition at the University of Wyoming.
Crockett believes having allies, as well as queer representation in politics, puts a face to the community that otherwise may not be recognized or accepted. She said when legislators develop laws, it can have an impact if they view the LGBTQ+ population as anonymous.
“I would call it unconscious dehumanization,” she said. “Because if you’re talking about groups you’ve never interacted with, it’s easy to treat them as an ‘other,’ indifferent and as if they don’t have a say in what laws are about them.”
The 20-year-old student at UW identifies as bisexual, and said she’s looking for more candidates who help bring awareness to her needs. She grew up in Rock Springs and said she doesn’t feel represented completely.
As well as being a leader in UW’s student LGBTQ+ organization, Crockett is an athlete at the university. She testified for the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee during the 2022 budget session following the introduction of Senate File 51, the Fairness in Women’s Sport Act. The legislation was drafted by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston. It would have prohibited “biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.”
Advocates for the queer community told legislators it was targeting transgender women in sports at the K-12 and collegiate level. While Schuler said it was not the intention to target or harm transgender student-athletes, Crockett said it could have long-term negative impacts.
She has seen it firsthand after losing a transgender friend and fellow student at UW to suicide last year. The student’s birthday passed recently, which brought reflection for Crockett. She said she doesn’t feel as though the climate has changed for the better since their death.
“Wyoming has reliably one of the worst suicide rates in the entire nation, and ignoring queer kids isn’t going to make that better,” she said.
LaramieProtecting LGBTQ+ youth also is a priority for Wyoming Equality Deputy Director Ammon Medina.
The 33-year-old Laramie resident identifies as a gender-queer Latino and is father to two children, which drives his desire for representation, especially on school boards and in local politics. He said he was disappointed with the conversations on critical race theory, anti-transgender athlete legislation and the position of State Superintendent for Public Instruction Brian Schroeder on federal school lunch anti-discrimination policies.
Schroeder on June 3 criticized the U.S. Department of Agriculture for announcing any school found to discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity would be at risk of losing Title IX funding. He said the federal overreach was a way to take kids hostage and a “display of political ideology run amok.”
The impression Medina said he had from Schroeder’s stance was that it was unpalatable that all Wyoming students, including queer people, have rights. He said he wants political candidates who will at least listen and be willing to protect every child in public schools.
“There is a pernicious belief that we’re a homogenous state. We aren’t, we just aren’t,” he said. “And if you are trying to worry about who has rights based on percentages, then you’re not going to be protecting Wyoming rights.”
The Williams Institute reported in 2019 that 3% of the state’s population self-identify as LGBTQ+, and the total population over the age of 13 was 18,000 in 2020. The population of queer adults raising children was 28%. Voters noted the statistics are likely only people who felt comfortable identifying as such, and a significant portion of the community is silent out of fear.
Medina said he is grateful for openly LGBTQ+ legislators such as Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne. But he said even in Laramie, he continues to experience expressions of hate. Just this month (June is Pride Month), he was wearing a LGBTQ+ pride shirt while walking his dog and said that someone called out a slur at him.
His queer friends ask if they will be safe every time they come for a visit, and he has to take their safety into consideration. He said the fact that Matthew Shepard, a gay UW student, was beaten to death almost 25 years ago in his town is always on his mind.
“Thinking that everything is fine here is naive,” he said. “And we have to do work to find middle ground, and find commonalities with our neighbors to improve Laramie’s future.”
CheyenneZeke Sorenson is a 43-year-old voter in Cheyenne.
He said he believes it is no secret that within the past few years, Wyoming and the rest of the nation have seen a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed. While he said no law has been passed yet to take away the rights of queer community members in the state, he wants politicians who will fight to add protections through statute.
He is at risk of losing his job and his housing for identifying as a gay man, and has known many members of the LGBTQ+ community who have left Cheyenne because they feel unsafe or haven’t wanted to make their identities known.
The Human Rights Campaign scored Wyoming in 2021 as a high-priority state to achieve basic equality. The Movement Advance Project rated the state’s LGBTQ+ policy tally as 3.25 out of an overall 42.5.
This is due to the fact there are no statewide laws enumerating hate crimes, requiring mandatory reporting of hate crime statistics, prohibiting profiling based on LGBTQ+ status, protections for parents and non-discrimination laws for employment, housing, education, insurance and credit. Pro-equality laws for transgender individuals for health benefits, birth certificates and driver’s licenses also don’t exist here.
Sorenson said the Capital City has made some progressive steps by passing a new anti-bias crime ordinance, but he said those discussions still fueled volatility that left him feeling unsafe. He hopes to see better efforts from candidates to address these issues at every level of government.
“There were a lot of voices that came out against it, and a lot of ugly things that were being said in very public forums, such as City Council meetings,” he said.
He said he often hears commentary, with which he disagrees, that the LGBTQ+ community does not represent Wyoming values. He said he has never witnessed any declaration of values in the state that specifically says people shouldn’t love certain people or accept others for who they are.
“From what I understand in Wyoming, living here, it’s more of a ‘live and let live’ mentality,” he said.
Rock SpringsChad Banks is not just a 53-year-old voter in Rock Springs. He is also one of the only three openly gay members of the Wyoming Legislature. He said it’s important that the Capitol reflect the way that the state looks, including people of color, women and other individuals from diverse backgrounds.
Similar to other LGBTQ+ residents, he said there is a lot of work left on the pathway to inclusivity, and he experiences discouraging days in state politics. However, he just returned from the White House’s pride celebration and found that Wyoming is not the only state struggling. He spoke with the only out legislator in Indiana, as well as Utah, and said it placed a different perspective on his home state.
“In many ways, I think we’re fortunate that there are three of us,” he said of his Wyoming legislative colleagues.
He came out as gay in his 40s, and said he has witnessed the transformation of representation in the past few decades. Banks said growing up during the AIDS crisis was a terrifying time, and virtually an entire generation of queer community members were lost. He noted even marriage equality was not recognized until close to a decade ago. Seeing this change over time has made him value the power of visibility even more.
Not only is recognition important, he said so is building relationships within the community so legislators and government officials can understand how laws impact residents.
A piece of legislation he felt personally affected by was the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, because not only was Crockett’s friend a transgender Rock Springs resident, his niece is transgender. He said her parents are less concerned with their student winning a medal, however, and more concerned by how this bill will negatively impact a child, such as leading to suicide or self-harm.
He doesn’t believe his fellow lawmakers meant malice by introducing the legislation, but he said it did feel very targeted and hurtful.
He said it doesn’t just communicate, “we don’t want you on our sports team.
“Those bills send a message. It says: We don’t want you in our community. We don’t want you in our schools. And we don’t want you in our state.”