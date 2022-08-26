Laramie High School is beginning the school year with a new assistant principal.
Brooke Fergon joins LHS Assistant Principals Brady Humphrey and Jeremy Qualls as school administrators, as well as new Principal Fred George.
Fergon was director of elementary education and dean of students at the Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning in Denver, according to a press release. Last year, Fergon and her family moved to Laramie, where she spent the term teaching math at the University of Wyoming Lab School.
“(Fergon) strikes me as a very thoughtful, professional and adept worker,” George said in a press release from the district. “The students she worked with at the Lab School loved her and are sad to see her leave. She had a great ‘rep’ there.”
Fergon has 18 years experience educating in public schools, the press release says. She spent 16 of those years teaching math and science, which will help guide her work with those departments at LHS.
She also will focus on helping the freshman class ease the transition to high school, and has begun working with school administration and resource officer to evaluate security and make any improvements deemed necessary.
One of her long-term goals is to create strong connections with students, parents and the community.
“Students should be engaging in internships, work experiences and service-learning in the community,” Fergon said. “I want to create more opportunities for students to engage in this type of learning.”
She also hopes to focus on building morale and improving the culture at LHS, which will include sharing stories and recognizing the positive work that happens in the school every day.
“Educators have worked through very difficult conditions since March 2020,” Fergon said. “They have been targets of political culture wars when in reality, the majority of parents are mostly satisfied with their children’s schools. We need our teachers to be healthy and well.”
Fergon lived in Denver for almost 10 years before moving to Laramie, but is originally from a small rural town in Texas. She said she appreciates the value locals put on education, along with the welcoming nature of the city that feels in many ways “like going home again.”
A central part of her philosophy is that it’s normal for students to make mistakes, and that being there for guidance afterward is an important role for educators.
“I want students to know that I don’t expect that you will never mess up,” Fergon said. “I do expect you to try to make it right when you do.”
