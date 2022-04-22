For a group of Laramie High School students, taking tests and studying doesn’t end when the bell rings.
Through the school’s academic decathlon program, students are broadening their knowledge of academic subjects and real-world situations.
They’re good at it, too.
The group recently brought home more than 20 medals from the Wyoming Academic Decathlon state competition in Casper and are set to compete virtually in the national competition Friday.
“It was a great opportunity to study different subjects,” said Josh Liu, who earned five gold medals at state. “I hadn’t done proper essays before (academic decathlon).”
The competition entails 10 “events” or challenges that have to do with some area of academia or job preparation, such as essay writing, a multiple choice test, public speaking or interviewing. The events focus on broad subject areas such as art, music, social science or mathematics. As if that isn’t varied enough, each year’s competition also follows a theme. This year’s was water.
The group of LHS competitors spend the school year studying for the competition, meeting every Wednesday during lunch to prepare. Some days of preparation were more difficult than others, as the students balanced the club with their other classes and testing.
In addition to doing math problems, their work also involves a good amount of laughing and eating from the club’s beloved giant red candy bowl.
“We’re a family,” said competitor Grace Zhou, who won a handful of medals in Casper.
For some students, the program has been an opportunity to build confidence and practice important academic and life skills without having to worry about grades or test scores.
“I was really shy. I still am,” said Mairin Sims, who won seven medals. The speech portion of competition “was scary, but it made me feel more in touch with myself.”
Student Anenyasha Nyamadzaro echoed the sentiment, saying that she liked that the decathlon allowed brackets for competitors’ GPA and ability levels.
“Academic decathlon welcomes everyone,” said Nichol Bondurant, teacher and the group’s coach. “You don’t have to be a superstar. You can do your best and be well-rounded.”
The competition requires teams meet a minimum requirement for GPA diversity. Because too many of the LHS competitors are honors students, they competed as individuals rather than the team category.
Liu won first place as the state’s all-around individual, and Sims was second.
Even the students who didn’t get a gold medal touted the benefits of the event, from enjoying time together in an arcade during their trip to state and feeling more prepared for the standardized tests looming in their futures.
“It’s kind of hard, but we became close and we have our club jokes,” Bondurant said.