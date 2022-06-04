In the coming weeks, Laramie High School will be saying goodbye to its principal, Jeff Lewis, who is moving on to another position within the district.
Since he joined Albany County School District 1 in 2009, Lewis has worked as the LHS assistant principal and athletic director, as well as principal of Whiting High School. His next station in local education will be in the realm of student services, where he will work to address bullying, harassment and Title IX compliance.
Lewis said he feels it’s important to help students find the right environment where they can learn successfully, and his new position will help him do that.
“I’ve always really enjoyed working a select population in our community that might go a nontraditional track,” Lewis said. “My role was to reach out to those families and students that needed additional support in different kinds of ways and brainstorm our way through that.”
Fred George, principal of Central High School in Cheyenne for the past 10 years, will take Lewis’ place to lead the Plainsmen in the fall. The new principal is known among students and staff at CHS for his kindness and compassion.
LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley said one thing that stands out about George is the way he models leadership.
“He has a tremendous work ethic,” Fraley said. “When he is present in the school every day, he’s the first one there, last to leave. People see that as a work ethic that the school needs, and when their leader is modeling that every day they tend to rise to that expectation, and they’re willing to follow a leader like that.”
Fraley said he will remember George for his collaborative mindset. The outgoing administrator is known for celebrating achievements with a team-focused approach – not singling out students, but highlighting them as a student body.
“I think he’s made a tremendous impact on students at Central, as well as in our school district,” said Mary Quast, community relations director for LCSD1.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said George will leave a lasting legacy in the community.
“He’s always focused on students, he cares very deeply for his staff and his community,” Crespo said. “He’s incredibly considerate, very compassionate, always tries to see all sides.”
Fraley said that when reflecting on his experience with George, he thinks of it from a perspective not only as a supervisor, but as a father whose kids attended Central with George at the helm. Fraley said George was never the type of person to put himself in the spotlight, and centered attention on students.
“That’s the mark of a great leader,” Fraley said. “They don’t have to be at the center of attention, but they can let the kids enjoy the moment.”
George served as the principal at Central for seven years. He was assistant principal there for three years before that.
George said he enjoyed his time at Central. While he called it a strange feeling to leave, he said he wants people to focus on supporting the next principal in their transition.