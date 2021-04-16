Editor’s note: See Marissa Taylor’s accompanying article on A6: Going gaga for Goggas.
Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a celebration of poetry and poets, and a reminder of the crucial role that poetry plays in our culture. Over the years, National Poetry Month has blossomed into a global literature celebration. April 2021 marks its 25th anniversary.
The Albany County Public Library (ACPL) is currently featuring a display of poetry for National Poetry Month. Kathi Wilhelm is the outreach library for ACPL, and she curated the display.
“We were recently able to expand our poetry collection, and it was fortuitous that it aligned with National Poetry Month,” Wilhelm said, adding that there is so much rich poetry being written in our current day and age. She said that she tried to balance the library’s featured poetry across multiple eras and countries. The display features collections of poetry from the beloved children’s poet, Shel Silverstein, to the canonical Persian poet, Rumi.
Wilhelm said that National Poetry Month was a great excuse to celebrate poetry, especially because it so often gets overlooked in discussions about literature. When discussing literature, Wilhelm said people often think only in terms of “fiction” and “non-fiction.” But, she said, poetry is such an important part of our culture and history.
“I’ve worked really closely with teens, and I like to remind them and other people that song lyrics are actually poetry. That gets a lot of people excited to read and write more poetry,” Wilhelm said. She added that she also stresses that it’s ok to not understand a poem.
“It’s also ok to not be able to explain why you like a particular poem, and to just enjoy it!” Wilhelm said.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH
Celebrate National Poetry Month by checking out the featured collection at the ACPL on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Academy of American Poets also lists many ways to celebrate poetry on its website at www.poetry.org.