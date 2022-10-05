GILLETTE — Nearly 15 months have passed since a group of Campbell County residents voiced their concerns about books with sexual content that were readily available to kids and teens in the Campbell County Public Library.

In the months that followed, the community was divided. There were protests and an unprecedented volume of book challenges from people claiming the library is purposely pushing the sexual indoctrination of children by having certain books available to them in the children’s and teen sections.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus