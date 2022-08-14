Research-based substance withdrawal treatments offered at Albany County Public Library provide an important option for people seeking relief from anxiety and depression.  

The library hosts a weekly ear acupuncture clinic that relieves stress and supports dealing with addiction. Each Thursday, Wyoming Free Stress Relief Clinics brings equipment and volunteers to offer a group acupuncture session. The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association Protocol is research-based with evidence that it can assist in reducing substance withdrawal symptoms. 

Patient at ACPL Free Stress Relief Clinic

Sara Bursac treats a patient with the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association protocol, which uses up to five needles to relieve stress through an ear acupuncture treatment. People are invited to attend free weekly acupuncture clinics at the Albany County Public Library.
Patient's ear after NADA protocol treatment

This patient with five points of acupuncture in her ear while undergoing a treatment during a free weekly stress relief clinic last month at the Albany County Public Library.

