...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, Shirley
Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central
Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County,
Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South
Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Sara Bursac treats a patient with the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association protocol, which uses up to five needles to relieve stress through an ear acupuncture treatment. People are invited to attend free weekly acupuncture clinics at the Albany County Public Library.
In collaboration with the Wyoming Free Stress Relief Clinic, the Albany County Public Library's location on 8th Street provides acupuncture treatment for addiction and mental health issues. These two issues are some of the most common concerns of Laramie residents based on a survey from Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
Research-based substance withdrawal treatments offered at Albany County Public Library provide an important option for people seeking relief from anxiety and depression.
The library hosts a weekly ear acupuncture clinic that relieves stress and supports dealing with addiction. Each Thursday, Wyoming Free Stress Relief Clinics brings equipment and volunteers to offer a group acupuncture session. The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association Protocol is research-based with evidence that it can assist in reducing substance withdrawal symptoms.
“The history of this protocol is really quite tremendous and varied, and it comes out of public movement,” said Sara Bursac, a licensed social worker and former NADA executive director. “It has always been, I think, kind of revolutionary.”
Bursac said the protocol requires acupuncturists administer up to five “points” in each ear. A point is an area where a needle is placed, and in the practice of acupuncture these points are considered to be connected to particular conditions of a person’s body or mind. It typically takes less than 15 minutes for people to feel the effects.
While the program is technically aimed at withdrawal relief, Bursac says it has other commonly reported benefits for people dealing with any form of stress.
“There is an assumption of what’s called a depletion of yin — or a depletion of your internal support and foundation — that we consider everyone having to some degree,” Bursac said.
As a result, the NADA protocol understands all people to be experiencing a similar problem and treats them, typically in group settings, to provide relief.
Mental health and substance abuse issues are no stranger to most people. As both a college town and a growing city, Laramie is certainly no exception. As the city of Laramie works to address mental health, other local organizations have partnered to offer free support to anyone willing to block out an hour in their schedules. NADA’s main goal in using this protocol is to help supplement or completely eliminate the need for medications in treating withdrawal.
Bursac said that offering it at libraries and other easy-access points is a crucial part of providing meaningful, community-wide stress and withdrawal relief. As the clinic is offered each week, those benefiting from the program can find more relief each week.
“Anybody can come, it’s not exclusionary in any way — economically, culturally, etc.,” Bursac said of the library environment and the non-verbal nature of the protocol.
In addition to being free and easy to access for those living near the library, it also doesn’t require the same emotional work from participants as therapy, which may ask a person to open up about painful subjects.
While those recovering from addiction may attend other support groups and regularly be expected to discuss the damage caused by their addiction and identify themselves as someone with substance abuse issues, these clinics don’t require any form of disclosure. Since the library advertises them specifically as stress relief, there is less shame for those seeking the protocol for addiction issues.
In Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment, survey respondents said mental health was their top health need, with substance abuse support the fifth-most frequently referenced need in Laramie.
With these issues often being expensive to treat, the same report labeled financial literacy and affordable health care as the second-most commonly referenced need. Free stress relief clinics through the two organizations may offer a way to address mental health and addiction without financial barriers.