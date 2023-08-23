LCCC academic logo

A free course on managing a couple’s finances is just one of the opportunities for personal and professional growth offered through Laramie County Community College’s life enrichment classes at the Albany County Campus.

Designed to cater to a diverse range of interests and skill levels, these classes offer an enriching experience for individuals seeking personal growth, professional enhancement and artistic pursuits, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus