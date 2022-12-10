Wyoming libraries offer range of information
The Wyoming State Library provides various resources to Wyoming residents, along with tutorial videos to help people navigate the resource.
The library subscribes to Niche Academy, a group that provides video tutorials on how to use various resources from GoWYLD, a group of databases and other resources that the library provides.
GoWYLD includes information on topics ranging from encyclopedias to auto repair manuals, and includes electronic resources like legal forms, e-books and audiobooks, according to a news release.
People can access it by visiting GoWYLD.net.
Niche Academy guides to using GoWYLD resources include videos with closed captioning and screenshot tutorials with text, and are available at my.nicheacademy.com/gowyld.
My Front Door wins social justice award
Laramie nonprofit My Front Door has been honored with the 2022 Becker Social Justice Award.
JustFaith ministries, a Kentucky-based organization, sponsors the award to recognize organizations that take faith-based actions toward social change, according to a news release.
This is the second year in a row My Front Door was recognized through the award.
My Front Door was founded in 2007 in Cheyenne and now operates in Laramie as well. So far, the organization has helped 58 low-income families buy homes, according to the release.
“This award recognizes My Front Door’s efforts to provide housing solutions in Wyoming by helping low-income families better their lives, and consequently improve local communities as a whole, through homeownership,” My Front Door Executive Director Brenda Birkle said.
Downtown Clinic receives health equity grant
Downtown Clinic received a grant of $225,000 from Direct Relief’s fund for health equity, which is meant for organizations focused on non-clinical aspects that impact a person’s health.
The clinic is one of 71 grant recipients focused on the social, cultural and economic environments that impact health, according to a new release. Downtown Clinic specifically focuses on bringing health care to people living in poverty.
“We are pleased to bolster the indispensable work of the Downtown Clinic and other grassroots organizations striving to reduce disparities and increase equity in vulnerable populations across the United States,” Byron Scott, co-chair of the fund for health equity, said in the release.
Money for the grant came from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, AbbVie Foundation and Eli Lilly and Company, according to the release.
Pinedale BLM to conduct Bald Eagle Survey
The Bureau of Land Management in Pinedale is looking for volunteers to help look for and document bald eagles next month.
The research will help document winter bald eagle population numbers in the lower 48 states, according to a BLM news release. Federal and state agencies, along with volunteers, have conducted the surveys since 1979.
This year’s survey will take place Jan. 7. Participants should call Pinedale’s BLM office by Jan. 5 to be assigned survey routes on roads in Sublette County. Surveyors must be in groups of at least two, so one person can drive and the other can observe the eagles, according to the release.
For more information, contact Theresa Gulbrandson at 307-367-5359.
— By Boomerang Staff