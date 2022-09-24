Nicole Rooney

Nicole Rooney received the Norman S. Hold Award for Nursing Excellence this month.

 Ivinson Memorial Hospital/Courtesy

Ivinson nurse wins excellence award

Nicole Rooney, the chief nursing officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, has been recognized for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in nursing in general.

