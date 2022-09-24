Ivinson nurse wins excellence award
Nicole Rooney, the chief nursing officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, has been recognized for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in nursing in general.
Nicole Rooney, the chief nursing officer at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, has been recognized for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and in nursing in general.
The Wyoming Hospital Association awarded her the Norman S. Hold Award for Nursing Excellence this month.
“I greatly value Nicole’s leadership at Ivinson,” Ivinson’s CEO Doug Faus said in a press release. “Nicole exemplifies extreme ownership in caring for our staff and our patients. She is always willing to jump in and help. She has been an invaluable asset not only to Ivinson but to the Laramie community. We are lucky to have her as the chief nursing officer.”
Rooney worked in vaccine procurement and distribution and played a role in launching Albany County’s mass vaccination site at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.
The first day of fall was Thursday, and Laramie residents are preparing for a host of activities to accompany the season.
Bond’s Brewing Company is hosting an “Oktoberfest” event today starting at 12 p.m. The tent party will include Oktoberfest Marzen beer, brats and pretzels. There will also be steins for sale.
Rumor has it there could be a costume contest as well.
“Dust off your lederhosen and brush off your dirndl ... we will have some great prizes for best dressed!!” Bond’s Brewing posted on its Facebook page.
The second annual Brewtober event will then come to Laramie Oct. 15. The event will feature beers from local breweries such as Bond’s Brewing Company, Accomplice Beer Company, Snowy Mountain Brewery, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, The Library Sports Grille & Brewery and more, according to the website.
Nick’s Food Rendezvous, Hu Baozi and other vendors will serve food at the event. There will also be a raffle.
Tickets are available online for $38 and proceeds will go to the StagePoint Federal Credit Union Community Foundation. The foundation donates money to local nonprofits focused on youth programs, education, military and first responders, according to the event webpage.
A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold, and they are on sale now. The event will take place in Undine Park Oct. 15 from noon-5 p.m.
Anyone wanting to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in the downtown open area should do so before Oct. 29, when the open container district season ends.
The last day to attend the Laramie Farmers Market is Friday, Sept. 30. The market is located in the parking lot north of Depot Park on 1st Street, and is open 3-7 p.m. Fresh produce, handmade goods, to-go meals and art can all be found at the market.
Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community and Wyoming. Send your Life Hacks items to news@laramieboomerang.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.