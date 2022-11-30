Laramie residents and visitors alike will gather with their friends and families this Friday to watch as a parade of lights comes through town, accompanied by none other than Santa Claus himself.
The Christmas parade is a longtime Laramie tradition, revived 16 years ago by local resident Denise Deem, who still chairs the event.
While in the early days the parade only garnered about 10 entries, this year more than 50 floats will move through the downtown area with an estimated thousands of joyful onlookers.
“The people that come downtown to see and be in the parade are just so happy and thankful,” Deem said. “That makes it a really easy thing to do.”
This year, the parade organizers had to extend the route another block to account for the number of floats participating. The parade will first head south on 1st Street, then turn left on Sheridan Street and come back up 2nd Street.
This year’s grand marshal is Chaz Avila, the vice president of ANB Bank and a member of the Laramie Main Street Alliance board of directors.
The Spirit of Christmas recipient is Jessica Brauer, another Laramie community member who has contributed to Laramie’s downtown area and the Laramie Main Street Alliance.
The parade is just one of many holiday-themed events happening downtown throughout the day.
“It kicks off the holiday season (and) gets people downtown to see all the awesome things that we worked on,” said Bailey Payton, the program coordinator for Laramie Main Street.
The night will start with a holiday expo at the Laramie Railroad Depot that will include hot chocolate and other holiday refreshments, along with tables from nonprofit groups such as United Way.
Then there also will be a dance performance from Laramie Dance Center. After the performance, onlookers can walk outside and watch the train lighting, before turning their attention to the street for the parade.
Afterward, the dance center will perform the same routine again to close out the night.
This is the third annual holiday train lighting, and the first time there will be a holiday expo as part of the festivities.
“I think it’s been growing every year,” Payton said. “I’m excited to bring something new to the program.”