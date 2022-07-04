Kids' Rodeo contestants line up in the arena to salute the Wyoming and American flags on July 4, 2022. Lexi Cortez, a rodeo contestant, sang the national anthem while two younger contestants offered Christian prayer before the start of the competition.
Cord Nichols competes in the six and under lead line barrels with his father at the Kids' Rodeo on July 4, 2022. In the six and under categories, parents are able to support their children in managing their horses.
While some kids spent the Fourth of July playing in the water to beat the heat, others donned their hats and boots to ride in the Lil’ Pokes Rodeo.
Families sat in the stands at the Albany County Fairgrounds cheering on their kids and enjoying the holiday the Western way.
“We all love kids and we’ve all been around horses, and we know that kids and horses go together,” said Beth Clingman, one of the event’s organizers. “They make lifelong friendships. You always remember who you rodeo with. The camaraderie is unbelievable.”
Clingman started the rodeo as part of the Laramie Jubilee Days celebration after realizing there are a lot of kids who participate in rodeo but not many places for them to compete.
“It's great getting kids involved,” said Guy Warpness, Laramie Jubilee Days chairman. “Even at the professional level contestants are hard to come by.”
The rodeo offers a range of events for kids from toddlers to age 18, including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping.
For kids and parents, the rodeo was a chance to get outside and do the activity they love best.
“I like doing things with my horse and feeling confident in myself,” said 10-year-old Olivia Ruggles, who participated in multiple events.
For her 13-year-old sister Stacy, the best part of the rodeo was a chance to develop her skills — something many of the contestants highlighted as important.
“I like the adrenaline,” she said. “(I try) to beat myself from yesterday.”
Speed, of course, was another favorite for the riders.
“My favorite part is running home because you get to go the fastest,” said 8-year-old barrel racer Elise Iddings.
While some of the kids had years of experience, others were attending for the first time. There was a collaborative atmosphere at the rodeo, with parents and announcers giving advice, especially for those in the younger age divisions.
“These guys do a great job putting this on,” said Danna Smith, whose daughter was competing this year along with a friend visiting from out of state.
Warpness said he values the event because it teaches kids responsibility and gets them outside and away from video games. Many parents echoed the sentiment, explaining that rodeo is a positive activity for kids to be involved in.
Learning to care for animals and treat them well is something even the younger participants value. For 9-year-old Maggie Culbreath, this means getting to see the goats while goat tying and caring for her sheep at home.