Velma Linford Elementary School Principal David Hardesty speaks after he was surprised with a school assembly the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. It was during the assembly when he learned he was selected as Wyoming’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal. It is the 40th year the National Association of Elementary School Principals has presented this prestigious award.

David Hardesty, principal of Velma Linford Elementary School, was recently selected as Wyoming’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal.

This year’s celebration marks the 40th year the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) has presented this prestigious award.

