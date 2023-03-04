Velma Linford Elementary School Principal David Hardesty speaks after he was surprised with a school assembly the morning of Feb. 24, 2023. It was during the assembly when he learned he was selected as Wyoming’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal. It is the 40th year the National Association of Elementary School Principals has presented this prestigious award.
David Hardesty, principal of Velma Linford Elementary School, was recently selected as Wyoming’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal.
This year’s celebration marks the 40th year the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) has presented this prestigious award.
Hardesty was nominated and selected by fellow principals through a statewide search process conducted by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals, said WAEMSP Executive Director Kenny Jones in a news release provided by Albany County School District 1.
Hardesty is a graduate of the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2005 and a Master of Arts degree in 2010. He served as an elementary teacher in Laramie and Cheyenne from 2005-13. He became the principal at Linford Elementary in 2013.
“Principals are not just leaders in schools, but they’re also trusted leaders in their communities — especially during difficult times,” said NAESP Executive Director L. Earl Franks, Ed.D., CAE, in the release. “Schools across the country have not gone unscathed from challenges created and exacerbated by a global pandemic. Despite these challenges, principals have doubled down on their commitment to educational excellence and health and well-being for their students and staff.
“On behalf of NAESP, I extend a heartfelt congratulations and thank you to the 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principals, who have shown that their dedicated leadership and passion for students and their communities will outshine any challenges that are thrown their way.”
In October, Hardesty will travel to Washington, D.C. for two days of activities planned to honor and bring well-deserved recognition to the elementary and middle-level educators chosen by the states, the District of Columbia, as well as private and overseas schools.
Criteria for selection of the principals require that the honorees are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.
John Goldhardt, Ed.D., stated “Mr. Hardesty’s caring and courageous leadership for the last 10 years at Linford has resulted in high levels of achievement for students. Ten years ago, Linford was identified by the state as a school that was “below expectations.” Today, it is a school that is identified as “exceeding expectations” in both achievement and growth. This dramatic change didn’t happen on its own. Under Mr. Hardesty’s leadership, the school’s culture, climate, and purpose methodically and purposely changed to be truly learner focused.”
Since 1956, the WAEMSP has served as Wyoming’s professional educational association and now represents 201 elementary and middle school principals and aspiring principals throughout the state. WAEMSP maintains close ties with the metropolitan Washington, D.C. based NAESP and its 18,000 members worldwide.