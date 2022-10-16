Downtown Laramie-Beer and wine

A view of downtown Laramie in 2020. Wyoming Legislature committee members were responsible in the interim session for re-evaluating the process to set fees at a fair market value for retail liquor licenses within municipalities, along with other issues regarding liquor license formulas and requirements.

 DAVID WATSON/BOOMERANG

CHEYENNE — Both liquor license bills considered Thursday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee advanced to the next stage of the approval process.

Committee members were responsible in the interim session for re-evaluating the process to set fees at a fair market value for retail liquor licenses within municipalities, along with other issues regarding liquor license formulas and requirements.

