Walk to End Alzheimer's

People gather with flowers to plant a “memory garden” during the Walk the End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 17, 2022, in Laramie. The walk is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, which supports people with dementia and their families.

 Alzheimer's Association/Courtesy

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time in which advocates work to spread the word about a disease that, for many, still feels shrouded in uncertainty.

For members of the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the work has multiple goals: help provide research and resources for people with dementia and educate their loved ones on how to provide the best care.

Alzheimer's Association

The local Alzheimer's Association team gathers during an open house at the group's office in Cheyenne. The Wyoming chapter of the organization works to provide services throughout the state. 
Yun Li

Yun Li, an assistant professor in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Zoology and Physiology, holds a custom-built miniscope that enables in vivo calcium imaging from awake-behaving mice. Li recently received a $2.25 million National Institutes of Health RF1 grant to advance her Alzheimer’s disease research.

