November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a time in which advocates work to spread the word about a disease that, for many, still feels shrouded in uncertainty.
For members of the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the work has multiple goals: help provide research and resources for people with dementia and educate their loved ones on how to provide the best care.
“We are here for them, and nobody needs to go through Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia (alone),” said Debra Antista-Bianchi, the executive director of the chapter.
The organization offers a vast array of free resources for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, including a 24 hour professional helpline, support groups and 14 different educational programs.
She emphasized the importance of education for family members and caretakers of people living with dementia, along with the patient themself.
Dementia itself is not a disease, but the word used to describe a set of symptoms that could be caused by many factors, Bianchi said. The cause could be a disease such as Alzheimer’s, or could be caused by other health factors that are curable.
This is why it’s crucial that anyone experiencing dementia see their primary care doctor for a proper diagnosis, Bianchi said.
Even those who are well educated on seeking proper care for dementia face challenges because of the availability of resources and the debilitating nature of the disease, said Robin McIntyre, a Laramie resident who is the development manager for the Wyoming chapter of the association.
In 2020 there were 10,000 people aged 65 and over with the disease in Wyoming. That number is expected to increase 30% by 2025, according to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association.
The group predicts that in Wyoming, a 38.5% increase in health care workers will be necessary to meet the demand of Alzheimer’s patients in 2028.
With an aging population in Wyoming, the need for dementia care is increasing and there aren’t enough providers who are prepared for this increase, McIntyre said.
Long term care facilities for Alzheimer’s patients can be already lacking in resources, have long wait lists and be too expensive for people to pay out-of-pocket, McIntyre said.
That’s why in addition to providing education, the group dedicates time to fundraising through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and other events. No matter the mode of communication, the group hopes to get as many people as possible on board to help fight the disease.
Research
There is currently no cure to Alzheimer’s, but hope could be on the horizon, McIntyre told Laramie City Council Nov. 1.
McIntyre inherited a gene that causes early-onset Alzheimer’s and has spent years participating in clinical drug trials that aim to find a cure.
While she’s still waiting on the results from the drug trial she is a part of, there have been recent top line results reported for other preventative medications, she said. One anti-amyloid drug was shown to decrease cognitive decline by 27%.
At the same time, a team of researchers at University of Wyoming is working to attack the disease from another approach.
Yun Li, an assistant professor at UW, recently received a $2.25 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue her research on Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease related dementia.
While much research during the past 20 years has focused on removing the beta-amyloid plaque that is known to build up between neurons on the outside space of brain cells in people with Alzheimer’s, Li’s work takes a different focus.
Li and her team are using mouse models to research TDP-43, a protein that is important for RNA processing that normally belongs inside the nucleus of a cell. Scientists have found that in 30-57% of Azheimer’s patients, TDP-43 is bunching up in groups outside of the nucleus where it shouldn’t be.
This formation probably happened in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and other brain disorders, such as frontotemporal dementia and Lou Gehrig’s disease, before patients even start showing behavioral symptoms, Li said.
While research of TDP-43 is still in very early stages, Li and her team hope this focus will help target the cause of these diseases before patients begin to suffer the symptoms and cognitive decline that come along with them.
“Rather than targeting something that seems to happen at the late stage, we want to identify some new potential target that happens at the very early stage,” Li said. “Early enough, so that even the mouse model doesn’t show any behavior symptoms yet.”
The grant money will allow Li to work with a team of about 12 people in Laramie, and collaborate with her partners at Johns Hopkins University, who received a portion of the grant money.
Li explained that while receiving grant money for Alzheimer’s research is a competitive process, there are many resources available at the federal level and through private foundations.
Li’s team will be working in very early stage research, but hopes that one day it could have an impact on those impacted by these types of illnesses.
In the meantime, advocates will continue spreading support in other ways.
“There isn’t an audience that we don’t want to be in front of, because our community as a whole is affected, and it’s all hands on deck,” Bianchi said. “If we can intentionally keep our community members who are impacted engaged in living their lives as long as possible, that’s really good.”