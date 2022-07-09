One Laramie teacher-turned-author is using her platform to teach empathy to children and adults.
Crystal Ballard said empathy can be the greatest tool offered to anyone, and that after working in early childhood education for nearly three decades, she’s grown close with children from all walks of life. Those experiences prompted her to write for them too.
“Chuck Marley’s Crooked Day” follows Chuck, an elementary school student with a bad attitude. After he loses a shoe, other students also “lose” their shoes, walking lopsided in solidarity with their classmate.
For the first time, Chuck Marley smiles around his classmates.
But the story goes beyond a discussion about attitudes and offers insight into how judging a person’s reactions may not give a full picture.
“We don’t know why a child will come in and be upset or needing extra attention that day. They could be living through trauma, they could be living through poverty,” Ballard said. “When you have people not understanding your situation it can be intimidating and affect your daily life.”
Ballard also described how other circumstances, like disabilities or social hardships, can make a child feel disconnected from peers and adults.
Following the example of the characters in “Chuck Marley’s Crooked Day,” children can feel less lonely regardless of their circumstances, she said. While Chuck Marley’s story came to her in a dream, her perspective was forged from years as a teacher.
Like the dozens of strangers a person meets every day, Chuck Marley does not have an obvious backstory. He’s easily upset, throwing out his lunch when his mother failed to pack exactly what he wants. At first glance, someone might easily assume he’s just a kid with a poor attitude.
For educators and others who work with children, “Chuck Marley’s Crooked Day” is a reminder that all people are capable of having a good day with the help of others. While Ballard titled the book “Chuck Marley’s Crooked Day,” in the end the main character’s day of walking with one shoe made him feel less “crooked” than before.
As an educator and mother, Ballard said children and their unique reactions are an important perspective. While both of her children are now adults, she continued spending time with young children throughout her career. Ballard now works as a project coordinator with Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies having recently left her role as the education and disabilities coordinator for Head Start.
The unique struggles of children are a heavy focus of Ballard’s story, but the moral does not exclusively apply to children. She said her main message is also one for adults.
“Everybody has a story and we don’t always know what that story is, but (we should) be kind anyway,” Ballard said.
Ballard wrote another children’s book, which she said she hopes to publish someday. She describes herself creative and that children are a major part of her life, so she constantly feels the influence of those parts of her identity.
Despite having another book already written, Ballard almost never became a published author. She describes herself as very introverted and disliking attention.
“At first, I didn’t want to (publish) it. Then my husband was like, ‘Do you want to be 70 and never have put your art out there?’” Ballard said. “I think it’s something I always wanted to do ever since I wrote (“Chuck Marley’s Crooked Day”), and just because life is so crazy and busy, I never had time (until this year).”