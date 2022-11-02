Fatal crash north of Laramie
On Oct. 20, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on U.S. Highway 30 north of Laramie. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on U.S. Highway 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition causing the vehicle to accelerate at a high rate of speed. Around milepost 322, the Toyota collided with the rear of a 2015 Dodge Ram. The collision caused the driver of the Dodge to lose control of the truck and exit the west side of the road, where it tripped and rolled multiple times.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph A. Devine. Devine was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 39-year-old Mills resident Paul D. Dailey. Dailey was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash.
Devine’s speed and a possible medical condition are being investigated as potential contributing factors.
This was the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 93 in 2021, 110 in 2020, and 130 in 2019 to date.
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack.
The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming, where hunting wolves is legal, gained notoriety last year after birthing Colorado’s first known litter of pups in 80 years.
Travis Duncan, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said in an email that the agency cannot yet confirm whether the slain wolves were in the North Park pack, but will continue to monitor the animals “if and when they are next seen in the area.”
Duncan added that at least two wolves were seen Friday in northern Colorado.
In Colorado, killing a wolf can bring a $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison. But once all four paws are across the border into Wyoming, wolves are in the state’s “predator zone,” where anyone can legally hunt the animals without a license.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The difference in state laws could impede Colorado’s planned reintroduction of wolves that was narrowly approved by voters in a controversial 2019 ballot initiative. The introduction is planned for 2023 on the sparsely populated Western Slope.
Earlier this year, authorities from Yellowstone National Park reported that 20 wolves had wandered out of the park and were killed by hunters. At least one pack – the Phantom Lake Pack – lost most or all of its members and is considered “eliminated.”
“It’s very clear that wolves need to be protected, perhaps permanently, from this sort of unregulated slaughter,” said Rob Edward, adviser to the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project, an organization fighting for reintroduction.
Edward said wolves help maintain a balanced ecosystem in part by culling their prey populations, including elk, moose and deer.
The reintroduction of wolves in Colorado remains hotly opposed by ranching organizations worried about losing livestock to the predators. Last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the state’s first livestock kill by wolves in decades. The agency reimburses ranchers for the losses.
The Colorado Cattleman’s Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.