Gas prices up 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week
Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
LCCC receives $101,000 grant from Microsoft
Laramie County Community College announced Tuesday it has received a $101,000 award from the Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund to support the recruitment and retention of veteran and military-associated students.
The award will be used to help create awareness of the educational and career pathways at LCCC for students who have served, or are currently serving, in a branch of the U.S. armed forces.
“LCCC is committed to helping military-associated students gain access to educational and career pathways,” said Sarah Hannes, director of admissions & academic advising for LCCC, in a news release. “These pathways can equip and empower students to enhance their skillset, and expand their educational opportunities both during and post military service.”
The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund is managed by Microsoft’s Datacenter Community Development team, and is designed to support community-led projects, increasing collaboration among contributors and award recipients while developing opportunities that help promote common community priorities.
LCCC has a long-standing relationship with military local partners, providing educational opportunities for both active and retired members of the military, along with their family members.
“Thanks to the support of Microsoft, LCCC will be able to broaden and increase our reach with our military-associated student population in southeast Wyoming and the surrounding region,” James Miller, dean of students at LCCC, said in the release.
“Microsoft is excited to support veteran recruitment and retention, while helping create economic opportunities for these everyday heroes,” said Dennis Ellis, TechSpark Manager for Wyoming. “The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund awards are an important way for the company and our employees to contribute to create stronger and more resilient communities.”
AARP to offers virtual event from Wyoming filmmaker
AARP Wyoming will offer a free virtual screening of “Dear Sirs,” a 90-minute documentary detailing a grandson’s retracing of the horrifying journey of an American POW from Rock Springs during World War II.
Once you register for the event, AARP Wyoming will send you a link, which allows you to watch the film any time and as many times as you wish from Feb. 19-21. Then, join AARP Wyoming and the filmmakers at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 for a virtual hour-long question-and-answer period.
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story, despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Pedri found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a prisoner of war in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike more than 500 miles across Europe, following the original POW transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.
To register, visit AARP.cventevents.com/dearsirs.
Deadline looms to apply to fill state superintendent opening
The deadline is approaching for those interested in applying to fill the vacant superintendent of public instruction position for the state of Wyoming.
Pursuant to Wyoming Statute §22-18-111(a)(i), the Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee is required to hold a meeting to select three people qualified to fill the vacancy to present to the governor for him to appoint a replacement for Jillian Balow, who resigned last week.
The meeting to hear speeches from interested persons and select three to forward to the governor will begin at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas Inn in Douglas. The meeting is open to the public.
Applicants are asked to submit a letter of interest, a biography and/or resume, along with any other pertinent information, to Executive Director Kathy Russell at their earliest convenience. Applicants are then invited to present their interest in the position and qualifications before the State Central Committee at the Douglas meeting. Speaking times will be limited.
Applications may be mailed to P.O. Box 984, Cheyenne, WY 82003, delivered to 1714 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, or submitted via email to execdir@wyoming.gop by noon Thursday, Jan. 20. Anyone unable to submit the requested information by this time is asked to bring 75 copies of any materials he/she would like to submit to the State Central Committee members along with them to the meeting in Douglas.
Please note the letter of interest, biography or resume, and any additional documentation shall not exceed a total of 10 pages. Further, applicants attending the meeting of the State Central Committee in Douglas will also take questions from members. All applications received shall be considered public information and will be distributed freely without any limitations. Questions and comments should be directed to Russell at 307-234-9166.
The candidate appointed by Gordon will only be appointed to fill the remaining 12 months of Balow’s term. Later this year, Wyoming voters will elect a candidate to hold the position for the next four-year term.