Fundraiser to feature favorite German dishThe Laramie chapter of Women of the Moose are making bierocks to sell as a fundraiser for the group.
Bierocks — a savory ground beef and sauerkraut mixture baked between layers of puff pastry — will sell for $3 each or $30 a dozen.
People can pre-order them until 9 p.m. tonight and their bierocks will be available to pick up at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. 3rd St., from 3-6 p.m. Jan. 30.
Payment will be due at pickup!
To make an order, stop by the Moose Lodge and fill out an order sheet or email shutton@uwyo.edu.
Throw a pie, help a good causeLaramie Reproductive Health is celebrating its next half-century of service to the community with its annual Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction.
To mark the organization’s 51st anniversary, people will throw — and receive — pies to the face from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 6-3 E. Ivinson Ave.
It’s back by popular demand after missing a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. this year’s event includes a pie-in-the-face challenge to determine which local public figure can raise the most money to get a pie plate full of whipped-cream in the face, served up by Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.
The volunteers include state Sen. Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, University of Wyoming Vice Provost Anne Alexander, UW track and field coach Bryan Berryhill and the reigning pie champ Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar.
The challenge will be livestreamed on the LRH Facebook page and also will include the traditional dessert auction.
There also will be live music, a taco bar and an open bar.
Those attending will be required to wear masks except while seated and eating. Vaccines also are encouraged.
All proceeds from the “pieapalooza” will help serve low-income and under-served Albany County residents.
Although the event is free to attend, a suggested donation of $50 — or whatever sum anyone can afford — will be appreciated.
AARP to offers virtual event from Wyoming filmmakerAARP Wyoming will offer a free virtual screening of “Dear Sirs,” a 90-minute documentary detailing a grandson’s retracing of the horrifying journey of an American POW from Rock Springs during World War II.
Once you register for the event, AARP Wyoming will send you a link, which allows you to watch the film any time and as many times as you wish from Feb. 19-21. Then, join AARP Wyoming and the filmmakers at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 for a virtual hour-long question-and-answer period.
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story, despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death that Pedri found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a prisoner of war in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike more than 500 miles across Europe, following the original POW transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.
To register, visit AARP.cventevents.com/dearsirs.
12 apply for state superintendent vacancyThe Wyoming Republican Party accepted applications from those who wish to be considered to fill the vacancy left by former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
The deadline to submit application materials expired at noon Thursday, and the following people have indicated their interest in filling the vacancy: Michelle Aldrich, Megan Degenfelder, Reagan Kaufman, Angela Raber, Thomas Kelly, Jayme Lien, David Northrup, Joseph Heywood, Joshua Volk, Marti Halverson, Brian Schroeder Sr. and Keith Goodenough.
Interested applicants who missed the deadline may bring 75 copies of their application materials to the State Central Committee meeting at the Douglas Inn in Douglas on Saturday. Members of the committee will hear presentations from applicants at 3:15 p.m., then vote to choose three names to forward to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Interviews with the governor for the successful candidates will be scheduled for Tuesday morning at times to be determined.