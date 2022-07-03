WYDOT to update region on upcoming projects
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will host its annual State Transportation Improvement Project (STIP) presentation for Albany County at noon July 12 at the WYDOT district office, 3411 S. 3rd St. in Laramie.
The same presentation also will be given at a Laramie City Council joint work session with Albany County commissioners later that day.
The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule for the next six years for District 1, which includes Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties. The STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses current and future needs.
Comments are accepted during the meeting or via email prior to or after the meeting. Contact Andrea Staley at andrea.staley@wyo.gov for information on commenting.
St. Paul's holds belated 130th anniversary celebration
St. Paul's United Church of Christ at 6th and Garfield streets in Laramie is celebrating its belated 130th birthday and sanctuary remodel this month.
The historic building marks its 132nd anniversary July 13. St. Paul's congregation has been meeting since 1886 and at the building since 1890.
The church underwent a sanctuary remodel in 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the pandemic forced the church to put off a celebration of 130 years. So no, officially the 132nd birthday of the building, the congregation is celebrating.
Beginning at 10 a.m. July 17, all are welcome to attend worship service, a dedication of the sanctuary remodel and a barbecue following. Tours of the church and barbecue will be available noon to 2 p.m.
Book recounts story of true Western Wyoming rancher
Alva Dixon liked to say as a young bachelor when he rode up Rock Creek in 1888 that all his possessions were his bedroll, frying pan and a six-shooter.
What he didn’t say was that by the time he died in 1944, his original 160-acre Wyoming ranch was one of the largest in the West. He and his son Lloyd had bought an additional 34,186 acres of land north of Rock River shortly before he died.
Wyoming author Goldie Pitcher chronicled all of this rich history in her posthumously published book "Arlington: The Dixon Legacy."
For information on ordering a copy of this slice of Cowboy State history, contact either of Pitcher's daughters: Donna Pitcher Fisher at drosepf1@gmail.com or 720-324-8410, or Christine Pitcher Ross at billchrisr@gmail.com or 303-695-6412.
WYDOT: Expect delays at intersection
Drivers can expect delays at the intersection of Highway 287 (3rd Street) and Flint Street beginning Tuesday as work begins on a signalization project.
Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. will collaborate on the project, which includes removing concrete corners at the intersection, boring, installing conduit and traffic signals, restriping the road and other work.
Delays should be expected with lane closures and WYDOT asks that motorists observe and follow posted traffic controls when moving through the work zone. That includes slowing down and watching for workers.
The project is expected to be complete by September, subject to weather and available materials.
Outage impacts state’s online jobs portal
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services online jobs database, wyomingatwork.com, has been out of service for the past week because of outages at the agency’s internet provider.
People looking for jobs can visit the state’s new BOOTS website and dashboard at boots.wyo.gov. They’ll find education, career and business tools, including employment opportunities across Wyoming.
The outage does not affect the Unemployment Insurance program or WYUI.wyo.gov web portal. People may continue to file claims, request weekly paymnets and receive benefits, if eligible.
Updates on the outage will be posted at wyomingworkforce.org.
Program helps small businesses navigate resources
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center provides resources for small businesses through its Community Navigator Program.
The SBDC Network, based out of the University of Wyoming, provides advising and training for hundreds of small businesses each year, and now helps clients navigate available resources from several partner programs.
The No. 1 challenge startups and small businesses looking to grow face is access to capital, said Nicholas to Giraldo, Wyoming CNP program manager. Although this program does not directly provide funds to small businesses, “Several of the partner organizations can assist small businesses in finding funds to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.”
Learn to access resources to start or grow a small business at wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.
For more information, call Giraldo at 307-399-8694 or email ngiraldo@uwyo.edu.