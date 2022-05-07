Woman treated for accidental gunshot
A woman who suffered an accidental gunshot wound was treated and released, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:08 p.m. April 30 reporting that a female with a gunshot wound was being transported by a private vehicle on County Road 351 (Seminoe Road), according to a press release about the incident.
The vehicle was a mile marker 30 heading south at the time of the call, and Deputy Alex Bakken intercepted them at Dugway about 7 miles north of Sinclair.
The deputy provided basic first aid until an ambulance crew arrived to take over treatment, the release says. Then it was decided the woman would be transported to a medical facility in Casper by air ambulance, where she was treated and released.
The woman’s injury appears “to be the result of an accident,” the report says.
During the investigation, which is ongoing, it was found that a man in the vehicle was wanted on an unrelated warrant and he was arrested.
Bridge and paving work starts on I-80 near Arlington
Travelers may experience delays as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Avail Valley Construction, along with structure subcontractors Reiman Corp., have begun bridge and paving work on Interstate 80 near Arlington.
The project will begin with bridge rehab work on the east- and westbound bridges between mileposts 267.19 and 275.39. Various structure work will be completed on twelve different bridges between the mileposts.
This is a multi-year project split into two phases starting with structure work with paving work to follow. The structure work is expected to be completed this year. Paving operations for the project will resume in 2023, with an October 2023 completion date.
Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including because of adverse weather or material availability.
New program will help you know your numbers
The Carbon County Extension Office is helping coordinate a new program to teach people to self-monitor their blood pressure.
The program includes consultations with a program facilitator, weekly check-ins and nutrition education seminars. Classes are hybrid in-person and via Zoom, and began this week. They’re held at the Carbon County Building Room 329, 215 Buffalo St. in Rawlins.
For information on this four-month program and get support for establishing a habit of self-monitoring blood pressure, contact Krista Stener at ksteine5@uwyo.edu or 307-328-2642.
Wyoming Charter School application now available
The Wyoming Legislature has amended the charter school statutes to allow for an alternative path for approval of charter schools (W.S. 21-3-301 through W.S. 21-3-314).
This change allows for charter schools to apply to either the local district or the State Loan and Investment Board and will take effect July 1.
The Wyoming Department of Education revised the Chapter 32 charter school rules to reflect these changes. Public comment was accepted between Feb. 18 and April 18. A hearing was held April 14.
Currently, the rules are awaiting approval from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, according to a news release from the state Department of Education.
Additionally, the WDE has revised the charter school application. For charter school applications submitted in 2022, the applications may be submitted between July 15 and Aug. 15, or 30 days after these rules become effective, whichever is later.
A copy of the application can be found at https://edu.wyoming.gov/for-district-leadership/school-programs/charter-schools/.