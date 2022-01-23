Girls Scout Cookie season set to begin
The ultimate test for the New Year’s resolutions for many Wyomingites begins Feb. 4 when the local Girl Scout Cookie season begins.
Girls Scouts all over Wyoming and Montana, including in Laramie, will be taking pre-orders will be taken through Feb. 20 with delivery expected in late March. The cookie sale runs through April 17.
This year also will see the debut of a new variety of Girl Scout Cookie, Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired confection with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Cost of cookies remains $4 a box with the exception of specialty cookies (S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics), which sell for $5. All money raised stays with local troops.
For more information about cookies, call 800-736-5243 or email ashleyp@gsmw.org.
Arbor Day Poster Contest open to kids
Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are teaming up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest.
This year, Wyoming will celebrate its 134th Arbor Day.
The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth- and fifth-grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14 by 18 inches in size that depicts the theme “Trees: for birds, bugs, bees and me.”
The winner will receive $100, their framed poster and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, their framed poster and a plaque.
Contest deadline is March 23. Please see the WY PLT website wyomingplt.org for all contest rules, or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at 605-431-5979 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.
Pest alert issued for disease fatal to walnut trees
A pest alert has been issued for the thousand canker disease (TCD), a disease that can kill walnut trees.
TCD was presumably identified this past summer in Cheyenne by Colorado State University, said University of Wyoming plant pathologist William Stump, who provided the information. TCD is caused by a fungus (Geosmithia morbida) and is transmitted by the tiny walnut twig beetle (Pityophthorus juglandis), which greatly increases its spread, he said.
Walnut trees in the western U.S. have been dying of TCD since the early 2000s.
Many species in the walnut family are known to be hosts for TCD, according to the information. Walnut and butternut are the main susceptible hosts for this disease, but others like pecan and hickory are immune.
Early to mid-summer is the best time to examine susceptible trees for TCD. Look for symptoms of yellowing, branch dieback and possible bushy foliar growth below these affected sites. The information advised to carefully remove the outer bark on suspected areas will reveal the darkened cankers. Individual cankers may only be a few millimeters in diameter, but with time can be over an inch or greater and often elongated. Typically, a small bore produced by the walnut twig beetle is found in the lesion center. The combination of the dark canker with beetle tunneling is a good indicator of TCD.
There are no known effective treatments for trees affected with TCD. Management focuses on disease prevention and sanitation.
- Avoid moving affected walnut firewood (beetles may still be present in the bark).
- Maintain overall tree health.
- Walnut twig beetle control with insecticides is limited, and there are no current effective fungicide treatments for G. morbida.
- Regularly inspect walnut trees for symptoms.
If TCD is suspected, contact your local county extension educator and/or submit a sample to the UW plant diagnostic clinic. Information is at https://wyoextension.org/plantclinic.
Throw a pie, help a good cause
Laramie Reproductive Health is celebrating its next half-century of service to the community with its annual Pie-in-the-Sky dessert auction.
To mark the organization’s 51st anniversary, people will throw — and receive — pies to the face from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Alice Hardy Stevens Center, 6-3 E. Ivinson Ave.
It’s back by popular demand after missing a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. this year’s event includes a pie-in-the-face challenge to determine which local public figure can raise the most money to get a pie plate full of whipped-cream in the face, served up by Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.
The volunteers include state Sen. Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, University of Wyoming Vice Provost Anne Alexander, UW track and field coach Bryan Berryhill and the reigning pie champ Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar.
The challenge will be livestreamed on the LRH Facebook page and also will include the traditional dessert auction.
There also will be live music, a taco bar and an open bar.
Those attending will be required to wear masks except while seated and eating. Vaccines also are encouraged.
All proceeds from the “pieapalooza” will help serve low-income and under-served Albany County residents.
Although the event is free to attend, a suggested donation of $50 — or whatever sum anyone can afford — will be appreciated.