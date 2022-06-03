The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and Laramie Main Street Alliance have been working to keep local businesses alive as economic barriers continue to present themselves at the local and national levels.
Facing challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a housing shortage, each group experienced a mixture of success and challenges that they recently presented to Laramie City Council.
Each year, the city of Laramie offers a sum of money to the groups in the form of a fee-for-service contract. The goal of the contract is to build a partnership between the organizations and the city to ultimately bring jobs and economic growth to the area.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
The group saw an increase of 200 jobs through companies supported by the group, and a total of 30 new jobs created directly through their services over the past fiscal year, said LCBA President Brad Enzi.
The group also created 10 accelerator offices and allowed five new businesses to expand or relocate to Laramie, and has spent time educating business owners and helping WyoTech continue to expand.
Over the past fiscal year, it operated with a $1.3 million budget and dedicated 4,840 business hours toward economic development.
Over the past 10 years, the program has received more than $1 million from the city through the fee-for-service program.
In fiscal year 2022, the city has spent $70,000 on the program, down from the $90,000 spent the previous year. The organization is prepared to decrease its funding amount to $50,000 in the upcoming year and to $30,000 after that, Enzi said.
He explained that while the group is proud of asking for less money from the city, it has faced difficulties recruiting businesses because of a lack of infrastructure and housing. The group has seen multiple companies choose to locate in other cities because of concerns their employees wouldn’t be able to find places to live.
The struggle is part of a citywide housing shortage caused by a combination of a lack of construction workers as well as supply chain and infrastructure issues. The city is about 2,000 houses behind where it should be, said council member Bryan Shuster.
“If all those things went away, it's still bodies and hammers and the ability to put them together,” Enzi said.
Laramie Main Street Alliance
Though the downtown area is mostly home to businesses, the Laramie Main Street Alliance is starting to work toward small solutions to the housing crisis, said executive director Trey Sherwood.
The group is in the process of preparing a cluster of three apartments above the Big Hollow Food Co-Op and already has a waitlist of prospective renters. It is aware of multiple vacant spaces above downtown businesses and hopes to take on more development projects in the future, Sherwood said.
The Main Street Alliance also has been thinking of ways to better encourage housing developments, such as helping local developers build their skills through a training program and incentivizing them to follow city code by providing the infrastructure necessary to meet those demands.
The city of Laramie has provided Laramie Main Street Alliance with about $439,000 over the past decade through community partnership and fee-for-service programs. The group has received $50,000 a year from fiscal years 2019 through 2022.
The group has enacted a variety of strategies to grow the downtown economy, such as providing free business resources to owners and working with vendors through events like the farmers market and Laramie Brewfest.
Since 2005, about $26.5 million has been invested in the downtown district in the form of renovations, public improvement projects, businesses and volunteering, Sherwood said.
“The secret to businesses who have been successful is their willingness to work with the community and willingness to be vulnerable and ask for help when they need it and to lift up other businesses,” Sherwood said.
The downtown group saw 10 new businesses enter the downtown area in 2020 and 11 more in 2021. There are more than 3,500 people working downtown at 290 businesses, with 95 residences in the district.
Some recent initiatives the group is proud of include an internship program, downtown beautification work and community gift card programs, Sherwood said.