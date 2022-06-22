The state of the U.S. economy, environmental protections and mending political fences were among the top themes local primary candidates highlighted during a forum Monday.
Laramie’s Progressive Voter Alliance hosted the forum, which was open to area candidates of all political parties to introduce themselves and their platforms to the public ahead of the primary elections.
About 30 attendees gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for the event as Voter Alliance board member Jim Erdelyi called on the 17 candidates on hand in a random order, giving each three minutes to speak.
Hopefuls for Laramie City Council Ward 1 Micah Richardson and Fred Schmechel, and Brandon Newman for Ward 2 said they would prioritize helping residents find housing.
“I was driving down Grand Avenue, and I almost rented one of the potholes because housing is a problem here too,” Newman said.
Schemechel said that lack of affordable housing is a threat to Laramie’s economy, as it keeps young people from being able to move to the city.
Richardson said there should be emphasis collaborating with other communities experiencing the same problem and ensuring that once affordable housing is created, it stays affordable over time.
City Council candidates Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3) and Ray Kasckow (Ward 2) mentioned housing as well, emphasizing the importance of protecting rights for renters and maintaining basic safety standards.
Housing was just one area of financial concern multiple candidates brought up during their speeches. They also touched on poverty in Albany County and a lack of infrastructure funding that comes as the result of having a low tax base.
Wyoming House of Representatives District 46 candidate Merav Ben-David, a Democrat, said that partisan politics shouldn’t take priority over local issues, such as water infrastructure and affordable housing.
Wyoming is a state where people are told to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, but “we are so broke, we can’t even buy boots,” Ben-David said.
O’Doherty, Wyoming House of Representatives District 13 Democratic candidate Ken Chestek, District 14 Republican candidate Julie McCallister and Albany County Commission candidate Klaus Halbsgut (Independent) touched on the importance of diversifying Wyoming’s revenue streams and bringing in renewable energy.
“We’ve been relying on extractive industries for years,” Chestek said. “When times are hard in those industries, we suffer.”
Protecting water, education
Among many issues related to environmental justice, Halbsgut, Richardson, Kasckow, Ben-David, Albany County Commission incumbent Pete Gosar (Democrat) and Wyoming Senate District 9 candidate Chris Rothfuss (Democrat) said water protection should be a priority.
Specifically, they singled out the importance of protecting the Casper Aquifer. Although Albany County has recently passed a raft of protections for the aquifer (after much vocal and contested public debate), there’s still work to be done, they said.
The first step toward protecting water or turning around the economy is improving our education system, Rothfuss said.
HD 46 candidate Richard “RJ” Lennox, a Republican, also emphasized the importance of education. After spending years as a public school teacher, he said he can see the difference between policies that are effective versus those that are political in nature.
Can’t we all get along?
On local and statewide levels, candidates discussed the importance of collaborating across the political aisle and accurately representing constituents.
City Council Ward 3 candidate Joe Shumway said he would focus on representing West Laramie, something he’s done successfully in the past.
Ward 2 candidate Brett Glass said he would like to see the city work to better represent people by changing the structure of City Council.
HD 14 incumbent Trey Sherwood, and HD 45 incumbent candidate Karlee Provenza, both Democrats, highlighted past successes in collaborating with others.
Provenza said she brings a perspective of someone who knows what it’s like to be poor and without health insurance to the Legislature.
“My seat belonged to the people in my district,” she said.
Newman, Schmechel, Rothfuss and Gosar also agreed more cooperation and less bickering is important in moving the state forward.
Absentee voting for the Aug. 16 primary election begins July 1. The general election is Nov. 8. Third-party candidates will not appear on the primary ballot.