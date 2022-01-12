Boomerang Writer
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Wyoming since Christmas, especially in Albany County.
Albany County has a seven day average of 179.6 daily cases per 100,000 people, second in the state only to Teton County, which has a rate of 719.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to data from the Mayo Clinic.
The omicron variant, first detected in the state at University of Wyoming in mid-December, is now its most dominant form of the virus.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital also reports an uptick in COVID-19 testing and care, said Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Rooney. This includes nurse visits for rapid tests and longer-term care. Last week, the hospital tested about 40 people a day at its drive-up testing site.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day average for COVID-19 test positivity at the hospital is 25.75%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s pandemic dashboard. There are seven COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital and as of last week, all 12 of the hospital’s ventilators were available.
The average time for a patient to stay in the hospital is 2.5 days, but many COVID-19 patients end up staying more than 20 days, Rooney said. This causes some strain because the hospital can’t discharge patients and make room for others as it normally would.
The hospital now offers two monoclonal antibodies to patients with the virus to prevent their cases from becoming severe: Regeneron and sotrovimab. The antibodies, allocated by the state, have limited availability and the hospital has to be selective in making sure they go to patients with the highest risk for severe COVID-19.
“The feeling from last week is that our numbers are definitely increasing,” Rooney said.
Leadership at the hospital is working to avoid having employees who test positive for the virus come to work, despite recent guidelines allowing this. There are enough team members willing to pick up shifts to allow their coworkers to take time off, Rooney said. The hospital also partners with UCHealth to bring in more providers from Colorado if a patient needs them for insurance reasons, which reduces some of the strain.
Rooney recommends that people increase their social distancing, wear masks, wash their hands and remember to see a doctor and stay home if they’re sick.
As of Monday, 53.99% of people in Albany County have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a higher rate than the state average of 43.9%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The website doesn’t have data available on booster shots.
Wyoming has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country behind Idaho.