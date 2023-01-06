Waiting for trains at sunset

A group of people hang out while watching trains pass under the downtown Laramie footbridge while traveling on the Union Pacific Railroad during sunset.

 David Watson/Boomerang

The makeup of Laramie and Albany County’s local governments will look a bit different this year as newly elected officials begin their positions.

Tuesday was the first meeting for this term’s Laramie City Council and Albany County Board of Commissioners. The meetings served to orient new members and elect new leadership for each of the entities.

Brian Harrington mug

Harrington
Pete Gosar mug

Gosar

Abby Vander Graaff is a writer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be reached by email at avandergraaff@laramieboomerang.com. Follow her on Twitter @abbyvg_reporter.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus