The makeup of Laramie and Albany County’s local governments will look a bit different this year as newly elected officials begin their positions.
Tuesday was the first meeting for this term’s Laramie City Council and Albany County Board of Commissioners. The meetings served to orient new members and elect new leadership for each of the entities.
Harrington to serve as Laramie mayor
Laramie City Council unanimously elected Ward 1 representative Brian Harrington as mayor, without discussion or public comment. Harrington, who will take the place of former mayor Paul Weaver, has served on the city council for four years.
Fostering collaboration and connection between council members and among the greater community will be some of Harrigton’s main focuses as mayor, he told the Boomerang.
“Even when I have a difference in policy direction with a council member, I always come back to the same thing,” Harrington said. “They are there the same reason I am, which is because they love Laramie.”
Housing, economic development and environmental stewardship are some of the top policy areas where Harrington hopes to make progress with his remaining time on city council, he said.
Harrington will serve alongside Ward 2 representative Sharon Cumbie, who was unanimously elected as vice mayor. Cumbie has two years of experience on the city council.
The council also welcomed three new representatives. Micah Richardson took the place of Fred Schmechel representing Ward 1, Brandon Newman took the place of Paul Weaver representing Ward 2 and Joe Shumway took the place of Bryan Shuster representing Ward 3.
Along with some new faces, residents can also expect a shift in the operation of council meetings moving forward. The new council voted to rescind an ordinance requiring only a virtual meeting format in the city.
City counselors, staff and members of the public will now have the option to attend city council meetings in-person at City Hall or virtually.
Harrington said that as mayor, he plans to be easy to contact.
“I’m going to put extra energy into making sure I find new ways to engage with the community, and give folks more opportunities to directly address me,” he said.
The city council will continue to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays for work sessions and at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for regular meetings. All meetings are open to the public.
Gosar remains chair of county commission
The Albany County Board of Commissioners also had its first meeting Tuesday with newly elected commissioner Terri Jones. Jones had previously served on the board, and has now taken the place of fellow Republican Heber Richardson this term.
Jones joined Democratic commissioners Sue Ibarra and Pete Gosar, who was reelected for the position in 2022.
Gosar will continue to serve as chair of the board, being voted in by himself and Ibarra during Tuesday’s meeting.
City, county accepting community partner applications
Albany County and the city of Laramie are again inviting local nonprofits to apply for partnership funding.
Each budget session, the local governments chose a group of community organizations to allocate funding to for a range of purposes.
There are three types of organizations that can apply for the funding: recreational/arts and culture, social service and quasi-governmental. Some organizations that have partnered with the city and county in the past include Laramie Regional Airport, Downtown Clinic, Laramie Plains Museum, Albany County Public Library and Climb Wyoming.