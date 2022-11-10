Albany County’s representation in the Wyoming Legislature will look similar to how it did prior to the general election, with only one seat going to a candidate who was not an incumbent.
Democratic candidate Ken Chestek, who is a law professor at University of Wyoming, will take the House District 13 seat of Democratic representative Cathy Connolly, who is retiring after 14 years in office.
Chestek won the race with 1,395 votes. His opponent, Republican Wayne Pinch, received 932 votes.
During his campaign, Chestek expressed admiration for Connolly’s tenure and noted that the county needed a strong Democrat to fill her place. Chestek has said that he will focus on policy rather than political polarization.
Some of his top priorities are mitigating climate change, protecting public lands, strengthening primary education and protecting reproductive health freedoms, he told The Laramie Boomerang in May.
Democratic candidates dominated the local election for seats in the Wyoming Legislature, with only one out of the five seats decided by Albany County voters going to a Republican.
This trend is in contrast to the rest of the state, in which Albany County was one of only two counties in Wyoming to elect Democrats to the state legislature, with the other being Teton County.
That one local Republican is incumbent candidate Ocean Andrew. Andrew will keep his seat in House District 46, beating Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David by 1,442 votes.
Andrew said he’d advocate for education choice for parents, students and teachers, according to the Wyoming League of Women voters guide. He is also in support of Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban.
Incumbent Democrat Chris Rothfuss kept his Senate District 9 seat with 3,221 votes, beating Republican challenger Diana Seabeck by 1,327 votes.
Rothfuss has been the senate minority leader since 2013 and has held his seat since 2011. Rothfuss has said Medicaid expansion is a priority for him, and that he supports funding for education and is against the abortion trigger ban.
Incumbent Democrat Trey Sherwood kept her seat in House District 14 by a margin of only 331 votes against Republican candidate Bryan Shuster.
Sherwood and Shuster are both prominent members of Laramie’s community. Sherwood is the executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance, while Shuster has spent years serving on Laramie City Council and works at WyoTech.
“(I’m) appreciative that Bryan Shuster ran a clean race,” Sherwood said. “It was really civil, and a great example of how the election process should be done.”
Sherwood said she was also very appreciative of the civility and willingness to engage in politics among the community.
In addition to collaboration, Sherwood will focus on funding for education in her next term, as this was a large issue of concern among her constituents, she said.
Another of her goals is “to keep grounded in compassion and service and stay true to the issues that are truly Wyoming, and not get distracted by issues that are national headlines.”
Democratic House District 45 representative Karlee Provenza will also keep her seat, as she ran unopposed in the general election.
Provenza has been an advocate for justice system reform, abortion choice and Medicaid expansion.