Laramie’s two state senators, Dan Furphy and Chris Rothfuss, appear to be on opposite sides of the issue re: Wyoming Senate bill SF 17. The measure calls for allowing government entities at all levels: state, county and municipalities, to shift reporting legal announcements from newspapers to websites run by said government operations.
“I am not in favor,” Furphy said. “I like seeing the legal ads in the newspapers” He added he didn’t think placing legal ads on a website is a good idea.
For his part, Rothfuss had yet to determine his position on the matter, but appeared to support the idea of moving legal ads to the internet. Part of his reasoning, he said, was based on the current financial situation Wyoming is in. Several times he said the state is in dire financial straits.
“The state cannot even afford to buy postage stamps,” Rothfuss said. “If you’re at a point where the state can’t even buy stamps…” he left the statement at that.
From his point of view, Rothfuss placed the blame at the feet of previous legislatures. These legislators had acted foolishly by not preparing properly for the future.
“If we didn’t have a revenue problem, would we be raising this bill? The answer is no,” he said.
ABOUT THE BILL
Newspapers and potential other print publications are in opposition. It is the contention that by continuing the current system, which has been in operation for decades and even longer is the best way to hold government accountable.
By shifting to internet-only postings, third-party, neutral interests are removed, thus eliminating accountability via removing any independent proof of publication stated the Wyoming Press Association.
As an example, once officially printed in a newspaper, the posting entity cannot later change or manipulate the timing of public notices. The WPA maintains that newspapers serve an important function in monitoring what the government is doing; that moving solely to the internet will make it more difficult for a community to make sure whether their government is indeed publishing legal notices, and in a timely manner.
Recent data from the Pew Research Center shows that only 13% of adult internet users visit a local, state or federal government website on a typical day, compared to newspaper readership (print and online) is over 70%.
The cost of running legal notices in newspapers runs less than one-half of 1% of city and county annual operating budgets. It serves as a checks-and-balances system, not only for citizens, but for the government entities; of the latter, it protects these from accusation of not releasing proper information or having that information changed, and potentially costly litigation.
Newspapers serve as an authentic record of publication and provide sworn affidavits that ads were published, along with physical tearsheets of the ad as printed, states the WPA. In addition, newspapers are archived, creating an ability for private parties and governmental entities the ability to prove statutory notice was given and given properly.